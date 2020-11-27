Petroleum Industry Biocide Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | BASF, Stepan Company, Solvay Chemicals International

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Petroleum Industry Biocide market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Petroleum Industry Biocide market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Petroleum Industry Biocide report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Petroleum Industry Biocide report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Petroleum Industry Biocide market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Petroleum Industry Biocide market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Petroleum Industry Biocide market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Petroleum Industry Biocide market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Petroleum Industry Biocide market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Petroleum Industry Biocide Market Research Report: BASF, Stepan Company, Solvay Chemicals International, Pilot Chemical Company, DuPont, Evonik Industries, Kemira Chemical, Innospec, Schlumberger, Vink Chemicals GmbH & Co. KG, Dow, Tetra Technologies, Inc., Total, Italmatch Chemicals/BWA, Ethoca Chemicals，Inc.

Types: Quaternary Ammonium Blend

Glutaraldehyde

DBNPA

Ammonium Chloride

Peracetic Acid

THPS

Others



Applications: Drilling

Production

Completion

Others



The Petroleum Industry Biocide Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Petroleum Industry Biocide market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Petroleum Industry Biocide market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Petroleum Industry Biocide market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Petroleum Industry Biocide industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Petroleum Industry Biocide market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Petroleum Industry Biocide market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Petroleum Industry Biocide market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Petroleum Industry Biocide Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Petroleum Industry Biocide Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Petroleum Industry Biocide Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Quaternary Ammonium Blend

1.4.3 Glutaraldehyde

1.4.4 DBNPA

1.4.5 Ammonium Chloride

1.4.6 Peracetic Acid

1.4.7 THPS

1.4.8 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Petroleum Industry Biocide Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Drilling

1.5.3 Production

1.5.4 Completion

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Petroleum Industry Biocide Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Petroleum Industry Biocide Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Petroleum Industry Biocide Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Petroleum Industry Biocide, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Petroleum Industry Biocide Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Petroleum Industry Biocide Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Petroleum Industry Biocide Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Petroleum Industry Biocide Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Petroleum Industry Biocide Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Petroleum Industry Biocide Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Petroleum Industry Biocide Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Petroleum Industry Biocide Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Petroleum Industry Biocide Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Petroleum Industry Biocide Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Petroleum Industry Biocide Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Petroleum Industry Biocide Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Petroleum Industry Biocide Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Petroleum Industry Biocide Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Petroleum Industry Biocide Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Petroleum Industry Biocide Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Petroleum Industry Biocide Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Petroleum Industry Biocide Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Petroleum Industry Biocide Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Petroleum Industry Biocide Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Petroleum Industry Biocide Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Petroleum Industry Biocide Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Petroleum Industry Biocide Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Petroleum Industry Biocide Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Petroleum Industry Biocide Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Petroleum Industry Biocide Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Petroleum Industry Biocide Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Petroleum Industry Biocide Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Petroleum Industry Biocide Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Petroleum Industry Biocide Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Petroleum Industry Biocide Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Petroleum Industry Biocide Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Petroleum Industry Biocide Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Petroleum Industry Biocide Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Petroleum Industry Biocide Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Petroleum Industry Biocide Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Petroleum Industry Biocide Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Petroleum Industry Biocide Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Petroleum Industry Biocide Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Petroleum Industry Biocide Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Petroleum Industry Biocide Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Petroleum Industry Biocide Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Petroleum Industry Biocide Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Petroleum Industry Biocide Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Petroleum Industry Biocide Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Petroleum Industry Biocide Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Petroleum Industry Biocide Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Petroleum Industry Biocide Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Petroleum Industry Biocide Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Petroleum Industry Biocide Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Petroleum Industry Biocide Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Petroleum Industry Biocide Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Petroleum Industry Biocide Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Petroleum Industry Biocide Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Petroleum Industry Biocide Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Petroleum Industry Biocide Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Petroleum Industry Biocide Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Petroleum Industry Biocide Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Petroleum Industry Biocide Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Petroleum Industry Biocide Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Petroleum Industry Biocide Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Petroleum Industry Biocide Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Petroleum Industry Biocide Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Petroleum Industry Biocide Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Petroleum Industry Biocide Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Petroleum Industry Biocide Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Petroleum Industry Biocide Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Petroleum Industry Biocide Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Petroleum Industry Biocide Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Petroleum Industry Biocide Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Petroleum Industry Biocide Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Petroleum Industry Biocide Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Petroleum Industry Biocide Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Petroleum Industry Biocide Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Petroleum Industry Biocide Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Petroleum Industry Biocide Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Petroleum Industry Biocide Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Petroleum Industry Biocide Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Petroleum Industry Biocide Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Petroleum Industry Biocide Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Petroleum Industry Biocide Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 BASF Petroleum Industry Biocide Products Offered

12.1.5 BASF Recent Development

12.2 Stepan Company

12.2.1 Stepan Company Corporation Information

12.2.2 Stepan Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Stepan Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Stepan Company Petroleum Industry Biocide Products Offered

12.2.5 Stepan Company Recent Development

12.3 Solvay Chemicals International

12.3.1 Solvay Chemicals International Corporation Information

12.3.2 Solvay Chemicals International Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Solvay Chemicals International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Solvay Chemicals International Petroleum Industry Biocide Products Offered

12.3.5 Solvay Chemicals International Recent Development

12.4 Pilot Chemical Company

12.4.1 Pilot Chemical Company Corporation Information

12.4.2 Pilot Chemical Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Pilot Chemical Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Pilot Chemical Company Petroleum Industry Biocide Products Offered

12.4.5 Pilot Chemical Company Recent Development

12.5 DuPont

12.5.1 DuPont Corporation Information

12.5.2 DuPont Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 DuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 DuPont Petroleum Industry Biocide Products Offered

12.5.5 DuPont Recent Development

12.6 Evonik Industries

12.6.1 Evonik Industries Corporation Information

12.6.2 Evonik Industries Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Evonik Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Evonik Industries Petroleum Industry Biocide Products Offered

12.6.5 Evonik Industries Recent Development

12.7 Kemira Chemical

12.7.1 Kemira Chemical Corporation Information

12.7.2 Kemira Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Kemira Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Kemira Chemical Petroleum Industry Biocide Products Offered

12.7.5 Kemira Chemical Recent Development

12.8 Innospec

12.8.1 Innospec Corporation Information

12.8.2 Innospec Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Innospec Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Innospec Petroleum Industry Biocide Products Offered

12.8.5 Innospec Recent Development

12.9 Schlumberger

12.9.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information

12.9.2 Schlumberger Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Schlumberger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Schlumberger Petroleum Industry Biocide Products Offered

12.9.5 Schlumberger Recent Development

12.10 Vink Chemicals GmbH & Co. KG

12.10.1 Vink Chemicals GmbH & Co. KG Corporation Information

12.10.2 Vink Chemicals GmbH & Co. KG Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Vink Chemicals GmbH & Co. KG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Vink Chemicals GmbH & Co. KG Petroleum Industry Biocide Products Offered

12.10.5 Vink Chemicals GmbH & Co. KG Recent Development

12.11 BASF

12.11.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.11.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 BASF Petroleum Industry Biocide Products Offered

12.11.5 BASF Recent Development

12.12 Tetra Technologies, Inc.

12.12.1 Tetra Technologies, Inc. Corporation Information

12.12.2 Tetra Technologies, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Tetra Technologies, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Tetra Technologies, Inc. Products Offered

12.12.5 Tetra Technologies, Inc. Recent Development

12.13 Total

12.13.1 Total Corporation Information

12.13.2 Total Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Total Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Total Products Offered

12.13.5 Total Recent Development

12.14 Italmatch Chemicals/BWA

12.14.1 Italmatch Chemicals/BWA Corporation Information

12.14.2 Italmatch Chemicals/BWA Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Italmatch Chemicals/BWA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Italmatch Chemicals/BWA Products Offered

12.14.5 Italmatch Chemicals/BWA Recent Development

12.15 Ethoca Chemicals，Inc.

12.15.1 Ethoca Chemicals，Inc. Corporation Information

12.15.2 Ethoca Chemicals，Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Ethoca Chemicals，Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Ethoca Chemicals，Inc. Products Offered

12.15.5 Ethoca Chemicals，Inc. Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Petroleum Industry Biocide Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Petroleum Industry Biocide Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

