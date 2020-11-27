Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| SABIC, Arkema, DuPont

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Bio-based Polyamide Nylon market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bio-based Polyamide Nylon market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bio-based Polyamide Nylon report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bio-based Polyamide Nylon report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bio-based Polyamide Nylon market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bio-based Polyamide Nylon market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bio-based Polyamide Nylon market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bio-based Polyamide Nylon market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bio-based Polyamide Nylon market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Market Research Report: SABIC, Arkema, DuPont, Evonik, Toray, BASF, DSM, Kingfa

Types: PA11

PA1010

PA610

PA1012

PA410

PA10T

Others



Applications: Textile Clothing

Carpet

Industrial Yarn

Auto

Electronic and Electrical Structural Parts

Others



The Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bio-based Polyamide Nylon market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bio-based Polyamide Nylon market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Bio-based Polyamide Nylon market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bio-based Polyamide Nylon industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Bio-based Polyamide Nylon market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Bio-based Polyamide Nylon market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bio-based Polyamide Nylon market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 PA11

1.4.3 PA1010

1.4.4 PA610

1.4.5 PA1012

1.4.6 PA410

1.4.7 PA10T

1.4.8 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Textile Clothing

1.5.3 Carpet

1.5.4 Industrial Yarn

1.5.5 Auto

1.5.6 Electronic and Electrical Structural Parts

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Bio-based Polyamide Nylon, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 SABIC

12.1.1 SABIC Corporation Information

12.1.2 SABIC Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 SABIC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 SABIC Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Products Offered

12.1.5 SABIC Recent Development

12.2 Arkema

12.2.1 Arkema Corporation Information

12.2.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Arkema Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Arkema Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Products Offered

12.2.5 Arkema Recent Development

12.3 DuPont

12.3.1 DuPont Corporation Information

12.3.2 DuPont Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 DuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 DuPont Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Products Offered

12.3.5 DuPont Recent Development

12.4 Evonik

12.4.1 Evonik Corporation Information

12.4.2 Evonik Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Evonik Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Evonik Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Products Offered

12.4.5 Evonik Recent Development

12.5 Toray

12.5.1 Toray Corporation Information

12.5.2 Toray Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Toray Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Toray Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Products Offered

12.5.5 Toray Recent Development

12.6 BASF

12.6.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.6.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 BASF Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Products Offered

12.6.5 BASF Recent Development

12.7 DSM

12.7.1 DSM Corporation Information

12.7.2 DSM Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 DSM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 DSM Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Products Offered

12.7.5 DSM Recent Development

12.8 Kingfa

12.8.1 Kingfa Corporation Information

12.8.2 Kingfa Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Kingfa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Kingfa Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Products Offered

12.8.5 Kingfa Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Bio-based Polyamide Nylon Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

