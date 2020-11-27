Photocured Materials Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | IGM Resins, Tianjin Jiuri New Materials, BASF

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Photocured Materials market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Photocured Materials market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Photocured Materials report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Photocured Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Photocured Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Photocured Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Photocured Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Photocured Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Photocured Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Photocured Materials Market Research Report: IGM Resins, Tianjin Jiuri New Materials, BASF, Lambson, Arkema, DBC, NewSun, Eutec, Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials, Tronly, Hongtai Chemical, Jinkangtai Chemical, Polynaisse, Hubei Gurun, Kurogane Kasei

Types: Free-radical Type Photoinitiator

Cationic Type Photoinitiator



Applications: Paints

Inks

Adhesives

Others



The Photocured Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Photocured Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Photocured Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Photocured Materials market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Photocured Materials industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Photocured Materials market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Photocured Materials market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Photocured Materials market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Photocured Materials Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Photocured Materials Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Photocured Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Free-radical Type Photoinitiator

1.4.3 Cationic Type Photoinitiator

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Photocured Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Paints

1.5.3 Inks

1.5.4 Adhesives

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Photocured Materials Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Photocured Materials Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Photocured Materials Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Photocured Materials, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Photocured Materials Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Photocured Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Photocured Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Photocured Materials Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Photocured Materials Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Photocured Materials Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Photocured Materials Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Photocured Materials Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Photocured Materials Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Photocured Materials Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Photocured Materials Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Photocured Materials Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Photocured Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Photocured Materials Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Photocured Materials Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Photocured Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Photocured Materials Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Photocured Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Photocured Materials Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Photocured Materials Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Photocured Materials Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Photocured Materials Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Photocured Materials Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Photocured Materials Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Photocured Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Photocured Materials Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Photocured Materials Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Photocured Materials Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Photocured Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Photocured Materials Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Photocured Materials Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Photocured Materials Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Photocured Materials Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Photocured Materials Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Photocured Materials Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Photocured Materials Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Photocured Materials Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Photocured Materials Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Photocured Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Photocured Materials Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Photocured Materials Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Photocured Materials Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Photocured Materials Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Photocured Materials Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Photocured Materials Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Photocured Materials Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Photocured Materials Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Photocured Materials Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Photocured Materials Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Photocured Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Photocured Materials Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Photocured Materials Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Photocured Materials Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Photocured Materials Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Photocured Materials Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Photocured Materials Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Photocured Materials Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Photocured Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Photocured Materials Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Photocured Materials Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Photocured Materials Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Photocured Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Photocured Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Photocured Materials Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Photocured Materials Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Photocured Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Photocured Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Photocured Materials Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Photocured Materials Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Photocured Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Photocured Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Photocured Materials Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Photocured Materials Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Photocured Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Photocured Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Photocured Materials Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Photocured Materials Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Photocured Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Photocured Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Photocured Materials Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Photocured Materials Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 IGM Resins

12.1.1 IGM Resins Corporation Information

12.1.2 IGM Resins Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 IGM Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 IGM Resins Photocured Materials Products Offered

12.1.5 IGM Resins Recent Development

12.2 Tianjin Jiuri New Materials

12.2.1 Tianjin Jiuri New Materials Corporation Information

12.2.2 Tianjin Jiuri New Materials Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Tianjin Jiuri New Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Tianjin Jiuri New Materials Photocured Materials Products Offered

12.2.5 Tianjin Jiuri New Materials Recent Development

12.3 BASF

12.3.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.3.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 BASF Photocured Materials Products Offered

12.3.5 BASF Recent Development

12.4 Lambson

12.4.1 Lambson Corporation Information

12.4.2 Lambson Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Lambson Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Lambson Photocured Materials Products Offered

12.4.5 Lambson Recent Development

12.5 Arkema

12.5.1 Arkema Corporation Information

12.5.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Arkema Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Arkema Photocured Materials Products Offered

12.5.5 Arkema Recent Development

12.6 DBC

12.6.1 DBC Corporation Information

12.6.2 DBC Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 DBC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 DBC Photocured Materials Products Offered

12.6.5 DBC Recent Development

12.7 NewSun

12.7.1 NewSun Corporation Information

12.7.2 NewSun Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 NewSun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 NewSun Photocured Materials Products Offered

12.7.5 NewSun Recent Development

12.8 Eutec

12.8.1 Eutec Corporation Information

12.8.2 Eutec Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Eutec Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Eutec Photocured Materials Products Offered

12.8.5 Eutec Recent Development

12.9 Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials

12.9.1 Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials Corporation Information

12.9.2 Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials Photocured Materials Products Offered

12.9.5 Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials Recent Development

12.10 Tronly

12.10.1 Tronly Corporation Information

12.10.2 Tronly Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Tronly Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Tronly Photocured Materials Products Offered

12.10.5 Tronly Recent Development

12.11 IGM Resins

12.11.1 IGM Resins Corporation Information

12.11.2 IGM Resins Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 IGM Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 IGM Resins Photocured Materials Products Offered

12.11.5 IGM Resins Recent Development

12.12 Jinkangtai Chemical

12.12.1 Jinkangtai Chemical Corporation Information

12.12.2 Jinkangtai Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Jinkangtai Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Jinkangtai Chemical Products Offered

12.12.5 Jinkangtai Chemical Recent Development

12.13 Polynaisse

12.13.1 Polynaisse Corporation Information

12.13.2 Polynaisse Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Polynaisse Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Polynaisse Products Offered

12.13.5 Polynaisse Recent Development

12.14 Hubei Gurun

12.14.1 Hubei Gurun Corporation Information

12.14.2 Hubei Gurun Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Hubei Gurun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Hubei Gurun Products Offered

12.14.5 Hubei Gurun Recent Development

12.15 Kurogane Kasei

12.15.1 Kurogane Kasei Corporation Information

12.15.2 Kurogane Kasei Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Kurogane Kasei Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Kurogane Kasei Products Offered

12.15.5 Kurogane Kasei Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Photocured Materials Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Photocured Materials Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”