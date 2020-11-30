Malaria Treatment Market Analysis, Leading Players, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

The surging number of COVID-19 cases across the globe is a primary concern at the present time for the healthcare industry and really the whole world. Not only has the disease spread around the world quickly, no treatment has yet been developed for curing it. Because of this, the affected people are being treated by using medication for other diseases, such as malaria. For instance, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization on March 30, 2020, thereby allowing the utilization of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine products for treating adult and adolescent patients suffering from COVID-19.

After the authorization and positive effect of hydroxychloroquine against COVID-19, the Indian Government exported large quantity of the drug to the U.S. In addition to this, three Gujarat-based companies have also started the production of the drug for providing supplies to the U.S. these factors are predicted to result in the rapid growth of the malaria treatment market in the coming years. Other than COVID-19, the prevalence of malaria itself is increasing all over the world. As per the World Intellectual Property Organization, malaria is an infectious life-threatening disease and affected more than 200 million people in 2018, worldwide.

The treatment of malaria is largely dependent on the geographical area where the infection has been acquired and the type of Plasmodium that has caused the infection. Chloroquine is primarily utilized for treating patients affected from the disease, however, in cases of chloroquine-resistant infection, other medications are also utilized. There are three broad categories of anti-malarial drugs that are available currently, namely antifolate compounds (proguanil, pyrimethamine, trimethoprim, and chlorproguanil), artemisinin compounds (dihydroartemisinin, artemisinin, artesunate, and artemether), and aryl aminoalcohol compounds (quinidine, quinine, chloroquine, mefloquine, amodiaquine, halofantrine, piperaquine, lumefantrine, and tafenoquine).

