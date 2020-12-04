Cardiac Biomarkers Market Demand, Growth, Share, Size, Analysis and Forecast to 2020-2025

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cardiac Biomarkers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global cardiac biomarkers market size reached US$ 7.5 Billion in 2019. Cardiac biomarkers refer to endogenous substances including enzymes, hormones and proteins, which are released into the bloodstream when the heart muscles are damaged, or the organ is stressed. Also known as cardiac enzymes, these substances include myoglobin, troponin, creatine kinase and ischemia-modified albumin. The measurement of these markers aids in diagnosing conditions associated with insufficient blood flow to the heart. They evaluate the heart’s function and assist in the early diagnosis of certain diseases. They are also used in the risk stratification of patients with chest pain and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), such as suspected acute coronary syndrome (ACS) or myocardial infarction (MI). Physicians now widely prefer cardiac biomarker measurements over cardiac imaging diagnosis as these procedures are relatively simpler, cost-effective, and offer highly accurate results.

Changing lifestyles, hectic schedules and shifting dietary patterns have resulted in the frequent occurrence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and CVDs. This, along with growing awareness among the majority of the population regarding the importance of early diagnosis of these chronic diseases, is driving the demand for cardiac biomarkers. Also, quicker results and easy availability of point of care (POC) cardiac testing kits are further providing a thrust to the market growth. Furthermore, manufacturers are continually engaging in research and development (R&D) activities to develop technologically advanced product variants such as multi-assay biomarkers. Other factors creating a positive outlook for the market include rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, and favorable government initiative for making quality healthcare services accessible to all. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2020-2025.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type

Troponins (T and I)

Myocardial Muscle Creatine Kinase (CK-MB)

Myoglobin

Brain Natriuretic Peptide (BNPs) or NT-proBNP

Ischemia Modified Albumin (IMA)

Others

Breakup by Location of Testing

Laboratory Testing

Point of Care Testing

Breakup by Application

Myocardial Infarction

Congestive Heart Failure

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Atherosclerosis

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Alere Inc., Beckman Coulter, Becton, Dickinson And Co., Biomerieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Randox Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics Corporation, Siemens Healthcare and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Competitive Structure

Profiles of Key Players

