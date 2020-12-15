Servo Motors and Drives Market Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Servo Motors and Drives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025“, the global servo motors and drives market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019.

Servo motors and drives are automated linear or rotary actuators used for position control in several industrial machinery, such as conveyor belts, packaging machines, food processing units, semiconductors, etc. They are an essential component of the servo motor controller and operate in closed-loop mechanisms for the controlled rotational speed of the motors. Some of the common types of servo motors and drives include simple direct current (DC) brushless, brushed, linear servo motors and alternating current (AC) motors and drives. They are widely adopted across numerous industries, such as oil and gas, petrochemical, healthcare, packaging, automotive, etc.

Market Trends

The advent of Industry 4.0 has led to an increasing penetration of automation trends across diverse industry verticals, thereby driving the market for servo motors and drivers. Additionally, the growing adoption of industrial robots for various large-scale applications, such as assembly, pick-up, and manufacturing, is also propelling the product demand. Moreover, several technological advancements have led to the integration of servo motors and drivers with Internet-of-Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI). Besides this, the increasing utilization of lightweight materials in gear systems for remotely assisted products, such as drones and small-sized robots, is also augmenting the market for servo motors and drivers.

Global Servo Motors and Drives Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, Voltage Range, System, Offering, Communication Protocol, End Use and Region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Servo Motors

AC Servo Motor

DC Brush Less Servo Motor

Brushed DC Servo Motor

Linear Servo Motor

Servo Drives

AC Servo Drive

DC Servo Drive

Adjustable Servo Drive

Others

Breakup by Voltage Range:

Low Voltage

Medium and High Voltage

Breakup by System:

Linear System

Rotary System

Breakup by Offering:

Hardware

Software and Services

Breakup by Communication Protocol:

Fieldbus

Industrial Ethernet

Wireless

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive

Oil and Gas

Healthcare

Packaging

Semiconductor and Electronics

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

