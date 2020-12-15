Bulldozer Market Report: Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

The global bulldozer market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.

A bulldozer is a large heavy-duty tractor that is used for the construction of roads, farming, and wrecking applications. It has a plate or a blade attached to the front end that helps in digging, spreading and transporting soil, sand, debris, and other such materials. Bulldozers are also equipped with torque dividers to convert and use power from the engine for enhanced dragging capabilities. Owing to this, they are commonly used in the construction and conversion work industries.

The global bulldozer market is primarily driven by a significant rise in the construction and mining industries. Furthermore, with rapid industrialization and urbanization, governments of various nations are spending considerably on the infrastructural developments for constructing buildings, roads, railways and airports. This has led to the widespread adoption of bulldozers across the globe. Moreover, manufacturers are nowadays introducing automated and technologically advanced variants with innovative blades. These factors are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the upcoming years.

Request to get the sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bulldozer-market/requestsample

Competitive Landscape

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global bulldozer market.

BEML Limited

Caterpillar Inc.

CNH Industrial N.V.

Cummins Inc.

Deere & Company

DEUTZ AG

Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

J. C. Bamford Excavators Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

Kubota Corporation

Liebherr Maschines Bulle AG

Liugong Machinery Co. Ltd.

Shantui Construction Machinery (Shantui Heavy Industry Machinery Co.)

Volvo Construction Equipment AB

Zoomlion Heavy Industry, etc.

Browse full report with detailed TOC and list of figures and tables: https://wow.link/PcW

Key Segments of the Report:

Market Breakup by Type:

Small Bulldozers

Mid-Size Bulldozers

Large Bulldozers

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Crawler Bulldozers

Wheeled Bulldozers

Others

Market Breakup by Operating Weight:

Less Than 10,000 KG

10,000-30,000 KG

31,001-1,85,000 KG

More Than 1,85,000 KG

Market Breakup by Horsepower:

Less Than150 HP

151-260 HP

261-500 HP

More Than 500 HP

Market Breakup by Flywheel Power:

Less Than 85 KW

85-200 KW

More Than 200 KW

Market Breakup by Blade Type:

U-Blade

Semi-U

Sigma-4

Others

Market Breakup by Engine Capacity:

Less Than 5L

5L-10L

More Than 10L

Market Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Military

Construction

Infrastructure

Mining

Agriculture

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

USA

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.