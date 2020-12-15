Bulldozer Market Report: Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

The global bulldozer market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.
A bulldozer is a large heavy-duty tractor that is used for the construction of roads, farming, and wrecking applications. It has a plate or a blade attached to the front end that helps in digging, spreading and transporting soil, sand, debris, and other such materials. Bulldozers are also equipped with torque dividers to convert and use power from the engine for enhanced dragging capabilities. Owing to this, they are commonly used in the construction and conversion work industries.
The global bulldozer market is primarily driven by a significant rise in the construction and mining industries. Furthermore, with rapid industrialization and urbanization, governments of various nations are spending considerably on the infrastructural developments for constructing buildings, roads, railways and airports. This has led to the widespread adoption of bulldozers across the globe. Moreover, manufacturers are nowadays introducing automated and technologically advanced variants with innovative blades. These factors are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the upcoming years.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global bulldozer market.
BEML Limited
Caterpillar Inc.
CNH Industrial N.V.
Cummins Inc.
Deere & Company
DEUTZ AG
Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd.
Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.
J. C. Bamford Excavators Ltd.
Komatsu Ltd.
Kubota Corporation
Liebherr Maschines Bulle AG
Liugong Machinery Co. Ltd.
Shantui Construction Machinery (Shantui Heavy Industry Machinery Co.)
Volvo Construction Equipment AB
Zoomlion Heavy Industry, etc.
Key Segments of the Report:
Market Breakup by Type:
Small Bulldozers
Mid-Size Bulldozers
Large Bulldozers
Market Breakup by Product Type:
Crawler Bulldozers
Wheeled Bulldozers
Others
Market Breakup by Operating Weight:
Less Than 10,000 KG
10,000-30,000 KG
31,001-1,85,000 KG
More Than 1,85,000 KG
Market Breakup by Horsepower:
Less Than150 HP
151-260 HP
261-500 HP
More Than 500 HP
Market Breakup by Flywheel Power:
Less Than 85 KW
85-200 KW
More Than 200 KW
Market Breakup by Blade Type:
U-Blade
Semi-U
Sigma-4
Others
Market Breakup by Engine Capacity:
Less Than 5L
5L-10L
More Than 10L
Market Breakup by End-Use Industry:
Military
Construction
Infrastructure
Mining
Agriculture
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
