Global Barrier Materials Market Opportunities by Types, Demand, Top Manufacturers and Application in Grooming Regions

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Barrier Materials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025“, the global barrier materials market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019.

Barrier materials refer to packaging or enclosure solutions that minimize or prevent the passage of liquids, gases, or radiations and maintain the quality of packaged contents. Some of the major types of barrier materials include glass, metal, plastic and laminated films that are primarily used with polypropylene, ethylene vinyl alcohol, polyamide, polylactic acid, etc. They are effective against oxygen, nitrogen, carbon dioxide, water vapors, aroma compounds, and light. Barrier materials are characterized by high durability, thermal and chemical resistance, and low permeability. As a result, they are widely adopted across various industries, such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, automotive, agriculture, etc.

Market Trends

The expanding packaging industry is currently driving the usage of barrier materials for improved sealing and enhanced barrier properties of packaging solutions. Furthermore, the growing requirement for safe and impermeable packaging materials across the food & beverages, and pharmaceutical sectors is also catalyzing the market growth. These barrier materials protect the packaged content against atmospheric exposure, maintain their quality, and enhance shelf life. Moreover, the introduction of bio-based barrier materials with several non-toxic, biodegradable, and environmental-friendly benefits is further augmenting the market growth across the globe.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Barrier Materials Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of the key players being 3M Company, Arkema S.A., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Chang Chun Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Kureha Corporation, Mondi plc, Solvay S.A., Teijin Limited and The Dow Chemical Company.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Type, End User and Region.

Breakup by Type:

Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC)

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)

Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN)

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Agriculture

Cosmetics

Automotive

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

