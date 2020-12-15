Nicotine Gum Market 2020 | Enhancing Huge Growth and Latest Trends by Top Players

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Nicotine Gum Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 2% during 2020-2025.

Nicotine gum has a small amount of nicotine that is absorbed into the bloodstream through the lining of the mouth. It is used as a substitute for cigarettes, which aids smokers in reducing their urge for nicotine intake and overcoming smoking addiction. It should ideally be used with a smoking cessation program, such as support groups, counseling and specific behavioral change techniques, for better results.

Market Trends

Smoking cigarettes can increase the chances of stroke, coronary heart diseases and lung cancer. The growing awareness among individuals about these harmful effects, along with rising health consciousness, represents one of the key factors driving the nicotine gum market growth. In addition to this, governing agencies in several countries are promoting smoking cessation programs. This is attracting new players to invest in the industry. In line with this, various manufactures operating in the industry are also introducing innovative flavors of the product to expand their consumer base. This is anticipated to create a positive impact on the market growth in the coming years.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

2 Mg Nicotine Gum

4 Mg Nicotine Gum

6 Mg Nicotine Gum

Breakup by Application:

Withdrawal Clinics

Medical Practice

Individual Smokers

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Retail Pharmacies

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being British American Tobacco, Cambrex Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline, ITC Limited, Johnson & Johnson Services, Novartis, Perrigo, Pfizer, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.