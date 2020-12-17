Interferon Beta Drugs Market Review Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis and Forecast to 2029

Interferon Beta Drugs Market: Overview

Interferon beta (IFNβ) therapy has been a first-line treatment or disease-modifying therapy for multiple sclerosis (MS). For the last 15 years, these drugs have been found useful in relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS). A number of trials and post-marketing studies have harped on the use of interferon beta drugs in slowing progression of the disease and even reducing disease activity interferon-β-1b. A number of pharmacotherapies have been tested by pharma companies in the pursuit of developing optimal treatment regimen in MS. This has expanded the clinical scope of new agents in the Interferon beta drugs market.

Interferon beta (IFNβ) drugs are also useful in lowering the risk of developing clinically definite MS. Some of the key types are Betaseron, Avonex, Extavia, Rebif, and Plegridy.

Interferon Beta Drugs Market: Key Trends

Several research in exploring the potential of interferon beta (IFNβ) formulations in testing the efficacy and safety on primary (or co-primary) endpoints has paved way to drugs with good tolerability in relapsing-remitting MS. The growing patients with secondary progressive MS has also propelled such research.

Multiple sclerosis (MS), an immune mediated disease is characterized by a neuroinflammatory process that leads to recurrent acute neurological impairment. The substantial use of these in treating is boosting the interferon beta market. Also, a number of drugs have launched with high efficacy in clinically isolated syndromes (CIS).

The interferon beta (IFNβ) drugs market has also witnessed new research direction on the back of rising incidence in women with MS. However, the stakeholders are witnessing constraints from the availability of alternates such as monoclonal antibodies, antineoplastic agents, and corticosteroids.

Interferon Beta Drugs Market: Competitive Assessment

Numerous clinical studies, some of which are in phase 3 stage, are helping drug makers in the interferon beta (IFNβ) drugs market to enrich their drug pipeline. Top players have ramped up their investments in research and development, and to this end are getting into partnerships. Several players are leaning on improving the long-term efficacy of IFNβ drugs. Researchers have been able to get expand their understanding of immunomodulatory actions of INF β drugs, notably pharmacodinamic properties of IFN β.

Some of the key players in the interferon beta (IFNβ) drugs market are Biogen Idec., Bayer, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, and Merck KGaA.

Interferon Beta Drugs Market: Regional Assessment

Some of the key regions in the interferon beta (IFNβ) drugs market are North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. North America market has seen rise in revenue streams on the back of clinical trials on exploring the potential of interferon beta (IFNβ) in RRMS and MS. The regional market has also seen some exciting drug approvals over the past few years. Europe has seen the availability of advanced IFNβ preparations for patient population. Asia Pacific is also witnessing new avenues from the efforts of researchers in making quality assessments of IFNβ preparations alone or in combination.

The strides made in diagnosis in the healthcare industry has spurred the prospects of the regional market, especially in developing economies of the world. Also, rise in overall research funding on reducing the incidence of MS has also boosted the growth of the regional market in recent years. Further, new research will explore therapies for elapsing–remitting multiple sclerosis in various key regional markets in coming years.

