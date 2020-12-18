Europe syringe market 2020, Analytical Overview, Key Players, Regional Demand, Trends and Forecast To 2027

The Europe syringe market is projected to reach US$ 8,707.80 million by 2027 from US$ 4,238.29 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, growing number of chronic diseases and infectious diseases and increased adoption of injectable drugs. However, the market is likely to have negative impact due to growing cases of needle-stick injuries.

Chronic diseases, namely diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer, are among the primary causes of death in adults. Infectious diseases are also the top causes of death in children and adults. The chronic and infectious diseases require continuous diagnosis using various medical tests requiring the use of syringes.

Europe Syringe Market – Market Segmentation

By Syringes Type

Luer Lock Syringes

Glass Syringes

Luer Slip Syringes

Others

By Application

Aesthetics

Human Health

Lab / Industrial

Others

By Usability

Sterilizable/Reusable Syringes

Disposable Syringes

Infectious diseases such as hepatitis B, malaria, hepatitis c, dengue, tuberculosis are the second-top cause of deaths worldwide and are among the top causes of death in children under age 5. For instance, according to NCBI, Over 4 million patients acquire healthcare-associated infections in the European Union every year, 20−30% of which are considered preventable.

The growing adoption of injectable drugs for the treatment of chronic and infectious diseases is expected to drive the Europe Syringe market growth during the forecast period.

