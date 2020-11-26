Biofuel Testing Market 2020 Industry Scenario, Strategies, Growth Factors and Forecast to 2025

Biofuel is a liquid fuel that is produced through a contemporary biological process such as anaerobic digestion. Increasing use of various biofuels such as biogas, butanol, ethanol to mitigate the dependency on natural fuels create the opportunity for Biofuel Testing providers. Biofuel Testing include the testing and quality inspection, cargo inspection, contamination testing and trace residual analysis. Biofuel Testing providers conduct the testing process on biodiesel, ethanol, biomass, and other biofuels, including blended fuels. Rapidly increasing use of biodiesel and ethanol and its quality testing as per the guidelines is ultimately accelerating the market growth of the Biofuel Testing market. Factors such as initiatives by countries to minimize the greenhouse gas emission, and to reduce the dependence on petroleum products is also promoting the Biofuel Testing market growth globally.

Biofuel Testing Market: Key Dynamics

Increasing consumption of biofuels and its quality inspection is fuelling the market growth

Various factors such as rapidly growing global population, urbanization, and industrialization are creating the burden on the natural energy resources. To reduce the consumption of natural energy resources, various developing and developed countries are concentrating on producing biofuels. Various types of biofuels such as butanol, ethanol, biomass, and biogas need to be tested to ensure the quality. Increasing production and consumption of biofuels across the globe with its quality inspection is driving the global Biofuel Testing market. Factors such as rising oil prices and increased energy security has pushed consumers to shift the focus from natural energy sources to biofuels. Another factor which is contributing to the growth of the Biofuel Testing market is the increasing use of ethanol as a vehicle fuel across the globe.

Customization of services is likely to mark an important trend among Biofuel Testing providers

Most of the Biofuel Testing providers customize the testing services as per the client requirement. These Biofuel Testing providers usually offer biofuel analysis, testing and expertise for additional research. Customization of the services is one of the vital factors which are boosting the Biofuel Testing market considerably. On the other hand, less awareness associated with the biofuels is one of the factors that inhibits the growth of the Biofuel Testing market.

Biofuel Testing Market: Segmentation

On the basis of testing type, Biofuel Testing market is segmented into

Ethanol testing

Biomass fuel testing

Diesel fuel testing

Biofuel blend testing

Others

On the basis of end use industry, Biofuel Testing market segmented into

Energy

Chemical

Mining

Pulp and Paper

Others

Biofuel Testing Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the prominent Biofuel Testing providers are Intertek Group plc, BUREAU VERITAS, SGS SA, Chem-Tech Laboratories Private Limited, AmSpec, LLC, ALS Limited, FOI Laboratories, and Eurofins Scientific.

Key strategy adopted by prominent Biofuel Testing providers is to provide an extensive range of services under their portfolio such as contamination analysis, trace residual analysis, quality control, and quality confirmation.

Biofuel testing service providers are also focusing on expansion of their service network to boost their market share.

For Example, Intertek Group plc, one of the leading biofuel testing service provider, provide its testing and inspection services nearly in 400 sites across the globe

Prominent biofuel testing service providers follow the international standards for testing of biofuels such as ASTM, IP, API, EN, and ISO to maintain the quality of the biofuels.

Biofuel Testing Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to witness significant market growth during the forecast period due to the factors such as adequate presence of key biofuel services providers and rapidly increasing biofuel production. Increasing demand for biofuel due to rapid industrialization in Europe is ultimately boosting the Biofuel Testing market. Factors such as rapidly growing population and urbanization in the APEJ region creates the need for Biofuels on a high amount, which is ultimately creating the opportunity for the Biofuel Testing providers to generate the maximum revenue. On the other hand, Increasing Biofuel production project in the MEA region due to the massive domestic energy consumption is also driving the Biofuel Testing market considerably.

