Nutritional Bar Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Revenue, Competitive Analysis, Demand and Growth by 2025

The global nutritional bar market grew at a CAGR of nearly 5% during 2014-2019 Nutritional bars are convenient food products that assist in boosting energy, managing weight, improving muscle mass and enhancing digestive health. They are rich in calories, fat, proteins, sugar, vitamins and minerals, which varies depending on the ingredients utilized in production. Consequently, they are widely consumed by athletes and individuals who are focusing on weight control to curb their appetite.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/nutritional-bar-market/requestsample

The hectic lifestyles of individuals have escalated the demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) food products across the globe. This represents one of the key factors impelling the global nutritional bar market growth. Moreover, the growing working population, coupled with the increasing participation of individuals in physical activities, is positively influencing the demand for nutritional bars. Other than this, the introduction of innovative flavors, such as chocolate brownie and roasted jalapeno, along with organic and gluten-free products, are expected to provide opportunities for manufacturers to expand their consumer base in the coming years. Rising consumer expenditure capacities and the growing number of domestic and international market players are also driving the market for nutritional bars further.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/nutritional-bar-market

Breakup by Product Type:

Protein Bars

Snack Bars

Energy Bars

Meal Replacement Bars

Others

Breakup by Category:

Animal Derived

Plant-Based

Breakup by End-User:

Adults

Children

Breakup by Flavour:

Chocolate

Fruit and Nut

Caramel

Peanut Butter

Vanilla

Coconut

Cookies and Cream

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Online

Other

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Columbia Chile Peru Others

Middle East and Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia Iran United Arab Emirates Others



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Abbott, Clif Bar & Company, General Mills Inc., Halo Foods, Kellogg Co., Mars Incorporated, Natural Balance Foods, Quaker Oats Company, The Simply Good Foods Company, The Nature’s Bounty Co., The WhiteWave Foods Company, etc.

Browse Related Report

https://www.imarcgroup.com/bakery-fats-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-beer-market

Contact US: IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2020-2025) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.