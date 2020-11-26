E-Book Reader Market Top Companies, Investment Trend, Growth & Innovation Trends 2025

The global e-book reader market is currently witnessing stable growth. E-book readers refer to the mobile electronic devices containing a plethora of digital books and periodicals. They can operate for long hours, consuming minimal power and providing an extensive range of books and other publications. Furthermore, these devices are incorporated with free e-books of diverse genres and facilitate the reader to look for keywords, add notes, hyperlinks, etc. Reading on an e-book reader is less strenuous for the eyes, unlike smartphones and tablets, as it has a glare-free monochrome display. Rapid digitalization in the education sector has led to the emergence of advanced digital devices, such as e-book readers.

The increasing penetration of e-learning in the curriculum has enhanced the overall reading experience, thereby stimulating the demand for e-book readers. Furthermore, the introduction of several additional features, such as an offline dictionary, navigation buttons, foreign language learning, cloud access to manage purchased books, etc., has also bolstered the market for e-books. Moreover, the increasing penetration of internet connectivity, rising consumer living standards, and disposable consumer income levels have further induced the market growth. The growing environmental concerns, coupled with several initiatives for saving paper, are expected to fuel the e-book reader market.

Breakup by Screen Type:

E-Ink Screen

LCD Screen

Breakup by Screen Size:

Below 6 Inch

6-8 Inch

8-10 inch

Above 10 Inch

Breakup by Connectivity Type:

Wi-Fi

3G/4G and Wi-Fi

3G/4G

Breakup by Pricing:

Low Price

Medium Price

High Price

Breakup by End-User:

Students

Professionals

Others

Breakup by Distribution:

Store Based Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Others

Non-store Based

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Aluratekn Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Barnes & Noble Inc., Blurb Inc., Bookeen, Ectaco Inc, Pocketbook International SA, Rakuten Kobo Inc, Sony Corporation, etc.

