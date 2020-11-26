Frozen Pizza Market Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2025

The global frozen pizza market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. Frozen pizza refers to half-baked pizza made from yeasted flatbread dough. It is topped with different kinds of cheese, sauces, and other toppings that can be preserved for later consumption. These pizzas are flash-frozen, i.e., stored at very low temperatures to retain their nutritional value and flavors. Furthermore, frozen pizza offers longer shelf life, cost-effectiveness, and minimal food wastage.

Rapid urbanization and a growing workforce have resulted in busy work schedules and hectic lifestyles. As a result, there is a surging demand for convenience food products, including frozen pizzas. Furthermore, the introduction of several frozen pizza variants, like gluten- and dairy-free products, organic and vegan ingredients, innovative toppings, etc., is driving the market growth. The surging demand for these products, particularly among the health-conscious population, has bolstered the market for frozen pizzas. Moreover, rapid development of the Quick Serving Restaurants (QSRs) further augments the market growth. Several technological advancements in production, storage, and supply of frozen pizzas, further boost the growth of the frozen pizza market.

Breakup by Crust Type:

Thin Crust

Thick Crust

Stuffed Crust

Others

Breakup by Size:

Small

Medium

Large

Breakup by Product Type:

Regular Frozen Pizza

Premium Frozen Pizza

Gourmet Frozen Pizza

Breakup by Topping:

Cheese

Meat

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

Breakup by Distribution:

Food Chain Services

Modern Trade

Departmental Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Amy’s Kitchen Inc., Atkins Nutritionals Holdings Inc. (The Simply Good Foods Company), Conagra Brands Inc., Daiya Foods Inc. (Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.), Dr. Oetker GmbH, Freiberger Lebensmittel GmbH & Co. (Südzucker AG), General Mills Inc., McCain Foods Limited, Nestlé S.A., Newman’s Own Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, etc.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

