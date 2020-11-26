Gastrointestinal Stents Market Trends and Dynamics, Drivers 2020-2025 by IMARC

The global gastrointestinal stents market reached a value of US$ 386.3 Million in 2019. Gastrointestinal stents refer to cylindrical tube grafts inserted in the body to preclude blockages in the gullet, stomach, and small intestine. These stents are manufactured using the semirigid, plastic, or self-expanding mesh that are mainly placed in bile ducts, esophagus, or colon, for removing obstruction and reducing the pressure caused by inflammation. Gastrointestinal stents commonly include colonic, duodenal, biliary, pancreatic, and esophageal stents.

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 483.2 Million by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.8% during 2020-2025. The high prevalence of colorectal cancer, along with the rising inclination towards minimally invasive surgeries, is primarily driving the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing geriatric population who are prone to bowel ailment, diverticulosis, and gastrointestinal malignancies, is also propelling the market for gastrointestinal stents. Moreover, the rising demand for technologically advanced biodegradable and nitinol material-based stents is further augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the increasing use of self-expandable metal stents for the treatment of anastomotic leaks and perforation leads is further expected to propel the market for gastrointestinal stents.

Breakup by Product Type:

Biliary Stents

Duodenal Stents

Colonic Stents

Pancreatic Stents

Esophageal Stents

Breakup by Technology Type:

Anti-Migratory Stents

Drug-Eluting Stents

Radioactive Stents

Anti-Reflux Stents

Shape-Modified Stents

Others

Breakup by Material:

Plastic Stents

Self-Expanding Metal Stents Stainless Steel Stents Nitinol Stents Others

Covered Self-Expandable Metallic Stents

Biodegradable or Drug Eluting Stents

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cantel Medical Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Cook Group Incorporated, ELLA-CS, S.R.O., Hobbs Medical Inc., Merit Medical Systems Inc., Olympus Corporation, Taewoong Medical Co. Ltd., etc.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

