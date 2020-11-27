Biofertilizers Market Expectations & Growth Trends Highlighted until 2027 | Lallemand Inc., Novozymes A/S, Agrinos AS, Symborg

The report titled “Biofertilizers Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2027)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Biofertilizers market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Biofertilizers industry. Growth of the overall Biofertilizers market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2027, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers, and the current and future trends.

Lallemand Inc., Novozymes A/S, Agrinos AS, Symborg, Biomax Green Pte Ltd, LABIOFAM S.A., National Fertilizers Ltd., AgriLife, Kiwa Bio-Tech, and Mapleton Agri Biotec Pty Ltd.

Impact of COVID-19: Biofertilizers Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Biofertilizers industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Biofertilizers market in 2020. Market Taxonomy On the basis of crop type, the global biofertilizers market is segmented into: Cereals & Grains Pulses & Oilseeds Fruits & Vegetables Others On the basis of form, the global biofertilizers market is segmented into: Solid Liquid On the basis of functionality, the global biofertilizers market is segmented into: Nitrogen-fixing Phosphate-solubilizing Potash-mobilizing Others On the basis of application, the global biofertilizers market is segmented into: Seed Treatment Soil Treatment Others


