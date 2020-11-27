Fragrance and Perfume Market Size 2020, Share, Global Industry Analysis and Competitive Landscape (Effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic)

The report titled “Fragrance and Perfume Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2027)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Fragrance and Perfume market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Fragrance and Perfume industry. Growth of the overall Fragrance and Perfume market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2027, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers, and the current and future trends.

The Major Players Profiled in this Report include

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE, L’Oreal S.A., Estée Lauder Companies, Elizabeth Arden, Inc.; Chanel SA, Coty Inc., Avon Products Inc., Natura Cosmticos SA, Shiseido Co., Ltd, Revlon Inc., and Hermès International SA, among others.

Impact of COVID-19: Fragrance and Perfume Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Fragrance and Perfume industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Fragrance and Perfume market in 2020.


