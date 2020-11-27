Global Bottled Water Industry: Marketing Channel, Distributors, Customers, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2027

The report titled “Bottled Water Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2027)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Bottled Water market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Bottled Water industry. Growth of the overall Bottled Water market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2027, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers, and the current and future trends.

The Major Players Profiled in this Report include

Nestlé S.A., The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Inc., Danone S.A., Mountain Valley Spring Company, LLC, and The Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd.

Impact of COVID-19: Bottled Water Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Bottled Water industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Bottled Water market in 2020. Market Taxonomy On the basis of product type, the global bottled water market is segmented into: Still Carbonated Flavored Functional On the basis of material type, the global bottled water market is segmented into: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Glass On the basis of distribution channel, the global bottled water market is segmented into: Hypermarkets Supermarkets Convenience Stores Online Stores Others


