Vaccines & Drugs Market Size Estimation, Industry Demand, Growth Trend, Chain Structure, Supply and Demand Forecast (2020-2025)

Global Vaccines & Drugs Market 2020-2025, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Get Free Sample Study Papers @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3225781

The Global COVID-19 Vaccines Market is projected to reach USD 1,401 Million by 2025 from USD 2,273 Million in 2022, at a CAGR of -14.9% during the forecast period. This report spread across 66 pages, profiling 05 companies and supported with 14 tables and 15 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Vaccines & Drugs Market:

Pfizer Inc. (US)

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc (US)

GlaxoSmithKline plc. (UK)

Sanofi (France)

Serum Institute of India (India)

“The global COVID 19 drugs market is projected to grow at a CAGR of -57.8% during the forecast period.”

The global COVID-19 drugs market is projected to reach USD 2 million by 2025 from USD 165 million in 2020, at a CAGR of -57.8% during the forecast period. The growth of COVID-19 drugs market is attributed primarily to use of repurposed drugs for compassionate use and the emergence of alternative therapies such as convalescent plasma therapy which were used earlier for treating epidemic diseases such as SARS, MERS, and H1N1.

Access full report with all information @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3225781

“Funding from global governments and foundations is promoting the growth of the market”

Incentives are needed to engage manufacturers for the large-scale capacity to guarantee sufficient production of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines. In line with this, various global organizations have come forward to expedite the process, such as Gavi, CEPI, and WHO. However, considering the pandemic scenario of COVID-19, much stronger initiatives are required.

“Vaccine manufacturing ramp-up to drive the growth further”

While global drug makers are pouring massive resources into developing targeted therapies and vaccines, contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) are finding ways to ramp up the production of vaccines. In line with this, a new CDMO from Belgium’s Univercells is offering its expertise to help drug makers scale up their manufacturing.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type (Supply-side): Tier 1: 29%, Tier 2: 37%, and Tier 3: 34%

By Category (Demand-side): Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies: 55%, Hospital & Reference Laboratories: 35%, and Academic & Research Institutes: 10%

By Designation: C-level: 35%, Director-level: 25%, and Others: 40%

By Region: North America: 35%, Europe: 32%, Asia: 22%, and the RoW: 11%

Ask Question @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=3225781

Reason to access this report: