Low-Speed Vehicle Market 2020 Focusing on Emerging Trends, In-Depth Assessment, Future Roadmap and Application by Key Players like Textron Inc, Yamaha Motor Corporation, Polaris Inc and more.

Global Low-Speed Vehicle Market 2020-2025, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The Global Low-Speed Vehicle Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% to reach a market size of USD 6.3 Billion by 2025 from 4.2 Billion in 2020.

Top Companies Profiled in the Low-Speed Vehicle Market:

Ingersoll Rand (US)

Textron Inc. (US)

Yamaha Motor Corporation (Japan)

Polaris Inc. (US)

Deere & Company (US)

The Toro Company (US)

Kubota Corporation (Japan)

American Land master (US)

Columbia Vehicle Group (US)

AGT Electric Cars (US)

Bintelli Electric Cars (US)

The commercial turf utility vehicle market is projected to be the largest segment for Global low-speed vehicles. the demand for commercial turf utility vehicles is expected to grow due to the increase in the number of hotels and resorts and the operation of existing luxury resorts and hotels, which are the end-users of commercial turf utility vehicles.

The North American market is estimated to dominate the Global LSV market during the forecast period.North America accounts for 51% of the world’s golf supply with the US accounting for 43% of the world’s golf supply. Thus, the US is the largest market in the region and accounts for more than two-thirds of the overall market. Electric low-speed vehicles are widely preferred across the region because of their zero-carbon emission and noise reduction.

