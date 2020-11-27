In-depth Analysis of Non-phthalate Plasticizers Market | Drives, Emerging Trends, Dynamics, Forecast and Supply Demand 2025 (BASF, Eastman Chemical Company, ExxonMobil)

Global Non-phthalate Plasticizers Market 2020-2025, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1110387

The Market size of Non-Phthalate Plasticizers is estimated at USD 3.1 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.9 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.6%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Non-phthalate Plasticizers Market:

BASF (Germany)

Eastman Chemical Company (US)

ExxonMobil (US)

Evonik Industries (Germany)

DIC Corporation (Japan)

Perstorp (Sweden)

Lanxess AG (Germany)

KLJ Group (India)

Polynt (Italy)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

Trimellitates are manufactured by the esterification of C7 to C10 alcohols with trimellitic anhydride (TMA). They impart various properties, such as low volatility, low migration rate, good compatibility with PVC, good outdoor weatherability, plasticizer solvency, high temperature resistance, and extraction resistance. Trimellitates are used in dashboard PVC skins, and in the insulation or sheathing of electrical cables for high temperature, owing to low volatility properties.

Flooring & wall coverings is one of the largest applications of non-phthalate plasticizers used in flexible PVC. According to the American Chemistry Council, flexible PVC is the second-most commonly used plastic material and is mainly used in the flooring & wall covering application in the construction industry. The low volatility and high extraction resistance properties of non-phthalate plasticizers are driving its demand in the flooring & wall covering application.

Direct Purchase this report and Get 20% Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1110387

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regions Covered

1.3.3 Years Considered For Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market Analysis Through Primary Interviews

2.4.1 Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market Analysis Through Secondary Sources

2.4.2 Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market Analysis

2.5 Limitations

2.6 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

…………CONTINUED

#Customization Service of the Report:

ReportsnReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

Enquire before purchasing this report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1110387