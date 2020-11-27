6.7% Growth Rate for Occupant Classification System (OCS) Market by 2025 | Global Forecast, Trends, Opportunity and Industry Analysis

Global Occupant Classification System (OCS) Market 2020-2025, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The Global Occupant Classification System (OCS) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, from USD 2.0 Billion in 2020 to USD 2.8 Billion by 2025.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Occupant Classification System (OCS) Market:

ZF (Germany)

Aisin Seiki (Japan)

TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

Continental (Germany)

Aptiv (Ireland)

“Mid-size class of light-duty vehicle to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.”

The OCS market for a mid-size class segment of the light-duty vehicle is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. It is followed by the economy class. The growth of the occupant classification system is driven by the increasing sales of luxury and ultra-luxury vehicles in developed and developing countries.

“Asia Pacific to lead the OCS market during the forecast period”

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to hold the largest share of the global OCS market in 2018. Increasing demand for vehicles with advanced passive safety features and increasing awareness about green vehicles among people are expected to fuel the growth of the OCS market in the Asia Pacific region.

