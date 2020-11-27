Soil Conditioners Market worth USD 2.5 Billion by 2025 | Global Forecast, Trends, Opportunity and Industry Analysis

Global Soil Conditioners Market 2020-2025, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The Global Soil Conditioners Market is estimated to account for a value of USD 1.7 Billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020, to reach a value of USD 2.5 Billion by 2025. This report spread across 162 pages, profiling 20 companies and supported with 104 tables and 42 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Soil Conditioners Market:

BASF (Germany)

Syngenta (Switzerland)

Novozymes (Denmark

Solvay (Belgium)

UPL (India)

Clariant (Switzerland

Evonik Industries (Germany)

Eastman Chemical Company (US)

Croda International PLC (UK)

ADEKA Corporation (Japan)

Vantage Specialty Chemicals (US)

Aquatrols (US)

Rallis India Limited (India)

Humintech GmbH (Germany)

GreenBest Ltd (UK)

Omnia Specialities Australia (Australia)

Grow More, Inc. (US)

Geoponics Corp. (US)

Delbon (France)

FoxFarm Soil & Fertilizer Co. (US)

“The surfactants segment, by type, is projected to dominate the market by 2025.”

Surfactants are chemical substances that increase the function of penetration of an agrochemical by lowering its surface tension. They are also termed as soil wetting agents. Increased demand for crops in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil are expected to drive demand for surfactants in the years to come.

“The agriculture segment of the soil conditioners market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The agriculture segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The surplus use of chemicals and fertilizers has led to shrinkage in the fertility and productivity of the soil. Soil conditioners act as a valuable tool for the agricultural industry with their ability to enhance soil fertility, texture, and quality. Apart from this, shrinkage in the availability of arable land has urged farmers to enhance crop production in existing land, thus creating an opportunity for soil conditioner manufacturers.

“The North American market is estimated to account for the largest market share due to the high adoption rate of industrialization, which is leading to a decrease in the availability of arable land.”

The increase in industrial activities is a key factor that has caused soil degradation in the North American region. Also, North America hosts several mining activities, which has led to barren soil that is susceptible to erosion by wind and rain. This has led to an increase in demand for soil conditioners in the region, as farmers opt to increase the productivity of crops in the available agriculture land.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1- 50%, Tier 2 -30%,and Tier 3 -20%

By Designation: C-level -40%,D-level – 30%, and Others*-30%

By Region:Asia Pacific -55%, Europe – 15%, North America – 10%, South America – 10%, Rest of the World (RoW)**-10%

Competitive Landscape of Soil Conditioners Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

2.3 Innovators

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Market Share Analysis

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 New Product Launches

4.2 Acquisitions

