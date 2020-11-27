Solid State Battery Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 483 million by 2027” –ReportsnReports

Global Solid State Battery Market 2020-2027, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The Global Solid State Battery Market size is estimated to grow from USD 62 Million in 2020 to USD 483 Million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 34.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Top Companies Profiled in the Solid State Battery Market:

Cymbet (US)

Robert Bosch (Germany)

Toyota Motor (Japan)

Solid Power (US)

Excellatron Solid State (US)

BrightVolt (US)

The global solid state battery market for electric vehicles is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Electric vehicles (EV) are anticipated to be one of the major segments for solid state batteries. Cost, safety, and driving range are a few of the major concerns associated with electric vehicles. Over the past few years, manufacturers have had to work with the restraints of the conventional batteries composed of liquid- or gel-based electrolytes that overheat and cause explosions.

APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the technological advancements in wearable devices and consumer electronics sectors in this region. The major wearable devices and consumer electronics manufacturers based in APAC, such as Samsung (South Korea), LG Electronics (South Korea), and Panasonic (Japan), are developing the next-generation flexible devices.

