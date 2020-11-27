Growth of Ultra-Wideband Market with leading key players like Apple, 5D Robotics, BeSpoon and more.

Global Ultra-Wideband Market 2020-2025, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The Global Ultra-Wideband Market is estimated to grow from USD 1.1 Billion in 2020 to USD 2.7 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 19.6%. This report spread across 137 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 76 tables and 37 figures are now available in this research.

Get Free Sample Study Papers @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=838745

Top Key Players Profiled in the Ultra-Wideband Market:

Decawave (acquired by Qorvo Inc. (US))

Apple (US)

5D Robotics (US)

BeSpoon (France)

Zebra Technologies (US)

NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

Texas Instruments (US)

Johanson Technology (US)

Alereon (US)

LitePoint (US)

Fractus Antennas (Spain)

Nanotron Technologies (Germany)

Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

Sony (Japan)

Ubisense (UK)

Alteros (Ohio)

Starix Technology (US)

Access full report with all information @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=838745

“Indoor positioning systems are expected to continue to hold largest market share during forecast period”

UWB is an emerging technology that has shown better performance in indoor positioning. Indoor positioning systems (IPS) are capable of determining the real-time position of an object in a physical space. The indoor positioning system can be integrated with indoor navigation systems for blind and visually impaired people; they can also be combined with locating devices installed in buildings, aiding visitors to find an emergency exit in a smoky environment, tracking kids in crowded places, and tracking expensive equipment.

“RTLS application is the fastest-growing application during forecast period”

UWB is one of the fastest-growing technologies adopted in RTLS systems, with a huge growth potential due to its accuracy in tracking assets. A UWB system can estimate positions based on received signal strength or time of arrival modes. Sustaining a good performance in walled environments is the major advantage of UWB-based RTLS solutions.

“Consumer electronics vertical to hold largest market share of UWB market in 2020”

UWB would be the fastest-growing technology, which is expected to significantly improve the consumer’s experience related to home entertainment products, such as TVs, laptops, and audio equipment. UWB enables wireless connections at speeds of 110 Mbit/s and greater, making it perfect for connecting televisions to DVD players and recorders, personal video recorders (PVRs), and home audio equipment.

Competitive Landscape of Ultra-Wideband Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging

3 Strength Of Product Portfolio (25 Companies)

4 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Companies)

5 Ranking Analysis Of Key Players In Uwb Market In 2019

6 Competitive Situations And Trends:

6.1 Acquisitions And Partnerships

6.2 Product Launches And Developments

Enquire before purchasing this report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=838745