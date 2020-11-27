Social and Emotional Learning Market SWOT Analysis by Leading Key Players Peekapak, Nearpod, EQKidz

Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) describes a method through which kids and grown-ups obtain and effectively apply the principles, opinions, and skills necessary to learn and manage emotions, practice and achieve positive goals, explore and show compassion for others, build and maintain positive relations and make effective decisions. Social and emotional skills are usually considered in educational practices because they are more challenging to measure than achievements and test scores. It teaches the skills all humans need to handle themselves, relationships, and work, effectively and ethically. Even though the positive development of social and emotional skills through education has been learned, the economic value of gains in these skills has received little attention. SEL focuses on human fundamental needs for motivation, social connectedness, and self-regulation as prerequisites for learning. The government interest in SEL development has supplemented the global social and emotional learning market growth. For instance, The US House Appropriations Committee has planned an unprecedented investment of USD 260 million for social-emotional learning (SEL) as part of the 2020 federal education funding bill. This fund was aimed to support: a new grant program to research students’ SEL needs (USD 170 million), teacher professional development (USD 25 million), a competitive grant to help school districts increase the number of mental health professionals in schools (USD 25 million), and support for community schools (USD 40 million). The growing preference for developing social and emotional skills has boosted the market growth.



The global Social and Emotional Learning market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Social and Emotional Learning industry as it offers our readers a value addition on guiding them in encountering the obstacles surrounding the market. A comprehensive addition of several factors such as global distribution, manufacturers, market size, and market factors that affect the global contributions are reported in the study. In addition the Social and Emotional Learning study also shifts its attention with an in-depth competitive landscape, defined growth opportunities, market share coupled with product type and applications, key companies responsible for the production, and utilized strategies are also marked. According to AMA, the Global Social and Emotional Learning market is expected to see growth rate of 25.01%.

Key players in the global Social and Emotional Learning market

Everyday Speech (United States), Peekapak (Canada), Nearpod (United States), EVERFI (United States), Hero K12 (United States), 7 Mindsets (United States), EQKidz (Malaysia), 3DBear (Finland), BASE Education (United States), Evolutions Labs (United States), Hoonuit (United States), The Conover Company (United States), ScholarCentric (United States) and ONEder Academy (United States)



Market Drivers

Increased Development of Social and Emotional Skills

Support from Government in Funding Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Programs

Helps to Improved Attitudes and Behaviors of Persons

Growing Use of Computing in KG–12 Sector

Market Trend

Trend for Integrating Artificial Intelligence Technology in Social and Emotional Learning

Restraints

Budget Constraints for Social and Emotional Learning

Opportunities

Implementation of Social and Emotional Skills Interventions for All Students Improve their Prosocial Skills and Help Reduce Negative Outcomes

Penetration of Advanced Technologies in Interpersonal Skill Development

Challenges

Lack of Awareness about Social and Emotional Learning

The Social and Emotional Learning industry report further exhibits a pattern of analyzing previous data sources gathered from reliable sources and sets a precedent growth trajectory for the Social and Emotional Learning market. The report also focuses on a comprehensive market revenue streams along with growth patterns, Local reforms, COVID Impact analysis with focused approach on market trends, and the overall growth of the market.

Moreover, the Social and Emotional Learning report describes the market division based on various parameters and attributes that are based on geographical distribution, product types, applications, etc. The market segmentation clarifies further regional distribution for the Social and Emotional Learning market, business trends, potential revenue sources, and upcoming market opportunities.

The Global Social and Emotional Learning Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Online, Personalized Learner), SEL Skills (Self-Awareness, Self-Management, Social Awareness, Relationship Skills, Responsible Decision Making), Software Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), Component (Solutions (SEL Platform and SEL Assessment Tool), Services), SEL Duration (Short-Term, Long-Term), End User (School-Based Professionals (Pre-KG, Elementary Schools, Middle and High Schools), Private Practices, Parents and Families)



The Social and Emotional Learning market study further highlights the segmentation of the Social and Emotional Learning industry on a global distribution. The report focuses on regions of LATAM, North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World in terms of developing market trends, preferred marketing channels, investment feasibility, long term investments, and business environmental analysis. The Social and Emotional Learning report also calls attention to investigate product capacity, product price, profit streams, supply to demand ratio, production and market growth rate, and a projected growth forecast.

In addition, the Social and Emotional Learning market study also covers several factors such as market status, key market trends, growth forecast, and growth opportunities. Furthermore, we analyze the challenges faced by the Social and Emotional Learning market in terms of global and regional basis. The study also encompasses a number of opportunities and emerging trends which are considered by considering their impact on the global scale in acquiring a majority of the market share.

The study encompasses a variety of analytical resources such as SWOT analysis and Porters Five Forces analysis coupled with primary and secondary research methodologies. It covers all the bases surrounding the Social and Emotional Learning industry as it explores the competitive nature of the market complete with a regional analysis.

