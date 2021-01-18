Retail Back-office Software Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 | Petrosoft, AGILIRON, ECR Software

Latest released the research study on Global Retail Back-office Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Retail Back-office Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Retail Back-office Software Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Petrosoft (United States), AGILIRON (United States), ECR Software Corporation (United States), EffiaSoft Private Limited (India), Bizerba SE & Co. KG (Germany), Data Systems Inc (United States), NCR Corporation (United States) and Retail Computer Solutions Ltd (United Kingdom)

Brief Overview on Retail Back-office Software

The global Retail Back-office Software market is expected to witness high growth in the forecasted period due to high growth in the retail industry across the world. Retail back-office software is used to manage business operations that are not related to direct sales efforts and interfaces that are not seen by consumers. Back-office software solutions have evolved with the emergence of cloud-based software as a service (SaaS). Cloud-based back-office solutions are used by franchisors for sales, inventory, and price book management. Companies in the convenience and retail industries use back-office software to manage inventory and identify opportunities to improve profit margins by keeping popular items in stock, preventing spoilage and shrink, as well as reducing overstock of unpopular items.

Retail Back-office Software Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premise), Functions (Inventory Control, Price Book Management, Supply Chain Management, Others), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs))

Market Trend

Growing Demand for Cloud-Based Retail Back-office Software Solutions

The Proliferation of E-Commerce and Growth of Multi-Channel Retailing

Market Drivers

Growing Requirement to Address Supply Chain Inefficiencies through Transparency

The Growing Demand for Real-Time Tracking

Opportunities

Integration of the RFID Technology

The Positive Impact from the Introduction of Automatic Store Replenishment Systems

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

