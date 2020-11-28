Italy vs France Live Stream Reddit Online How To Watch Autumn Nations Cup 2020 Free Tv Channel

Autumn Nations Cup 2020: France vs Italy Live (28 Nov 2020). Preview and stats followed by live commentary, video highlights and match report. England won’t underestimate Wales when the two old foes meet at Parc y Scarlets on Saturday. Victory for Eddie Jones’s side would put England within touching distance of an Autumn Nations Cup final 2020.

Match Information

Autumn Nations Cup 2020

Team: France vs Italy

Date: Saturday 28 November

Time: Live

TV channel/live stream: Amazon Prime Video

The 2020 Autumn Nations Cup will see 16 matches played between 13th November and 6th December. Created as a replacement for the Autumn Internationals, cancelled because coronavirus, the eight-nation clash features England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, France, Italy, Fiji and Georgia.

Good news: most Autumn Nations Cup rugby games are 100 per cent free to watch in the UK. Coverage is split across Amazon Prime and Channel 4. Going to be abroad? You can use a VPN to watch online, just like you would at home in the UK!

The climax of the group stages sees Wales host England in Llanelli on Saturday for what could be an explosive clash.

Eddie Jones’ men arrive in Wales full of confidence, having notched up a comprehensive win over Ireland at Twickenham, while Wayne Pivac’s Wales halted a run of six losses last week when they beat Georgia.

England centre Ollie Lawrence has been ruled out because of a hip injury but fly-half George Ford has been brought back into the starting XV. Skipper Owen Farrell will shift to 12.

Having made his debut for Wales against Georgia last week, flanker James Botham, son of cricketing legend Sir Ian Botham, is expected to play (Beefy says he will be cheering on Wales).

“We are expecting another tough match, and at the home of Welsh Rugby where the heart and soul of their game is,” Eddie Jones told reporters on Thursday.

England vs Wales kicks off at 4pm on Saturday 28th November. Follow our guide below to live stream every tackle and try for free…

Rights to show 14 of the 16 Nations Cup fixtures in the UK – including England vs Wales – belong to Amazon Prime. That means UK-based Amazon Prime members can stream the vast majority of the Autumn Nations Cup without paying a penny!

Not in the UK but want to access your Channel 4 or BBC iPlayer account? Your best option is to use a VPN and log in using a UK IP address. You’ll find our step-by-step guide to the best VPN deals below.

Not a Prime member? New users can sign up to a free 30-day trial. It includes full access to all the Amazon Prime benefits including live sports, a library of thousands of movies and free one-day delivery.

Have a UK TV license? England vs Wales will be broadcast live on Welsh-language channel S4C, which is available to stream in Wales via BBC iPlayer.

Even if you have subscribed to relevant England vs Wales services, you won’t be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others.