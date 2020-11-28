Intelligent Transportation Systems Market to Witness Stunning Growth with CAGR of 15.3%

Latest released the research study on Global Intelligent Transportation Systems Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Intelligent Transportation Systems Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Intelligent Transportation Systems Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Thales Group (France), Siemens (Germany), Kapsch TrafficCom (Austria), Garmin (United States), TomTom International BV (Netherlands), Cubic Corporation (United States), Q-Free ASA (Norway), EFKON GmbH (Austria), FLIR Systems, Inc.(United States) and Indra Sistemas (Spain)

The development of smart cities globally will help to boost the global Intelligent Transportation Systems market in the forecasted period. Intelligent transportation systems have garnered immense popularity over the past couple of decades, due to considerable advancements in information technology, the onset of cost-effective smart devices, and giant strides taken by sensing technologies. The necessity for presenting real-time traffic information of different regions to passengers and drivers is one of the significant factors driving the demand for intelligent transportation systems across the world. Furthermore, in 2020, the Intelligent Transportation Systems market will be hindered owing to the COVID-19 crisis, which has impacted demand, interrupted production, and disrupted the supply chain. So, numerous key players are going through flat or lower unit sales. Though, with economic stimulus packages declared by many nations such as Japan, the U.S., China, France, Italy, India, U.K., and Germany, is expected to generate great opportunities for transportation infrastructure development

Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Application (Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring, Intelligent Traffic Control, Collision Avoidance, Parking Management, Passenger Information Management, Ticketing Management, Emergency Vehicle Notification, Automotive Telematics), Vehicle Type (Emergency vehicle, Commercial vehicle, Transit vehicle, Maintenance and Construction vehicle), System (Advanced Traffic Management System, Advanced Traveler Information System, ITS-Enabled Transportation Pricing System, Advanced Public Transportation System, Commercial Vehicle Operation), Offerings (Hardware, Software, Services)

Market Trend

Rising favorable government initiatives for effective traffic management

High adoption of ecofriendly automobile technology

Market Drivers

Growing concerns toward public safety

Increasing traffic congestion

Opportunities

Designing and developing smart vehicles compatible with ITS

The growing number of economically and technologically advanced countries

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

