Radiotherapy Market is Booming Worldwide Latest Study Reveal

The incidence of cancer is increasing, particularly because of the increase in life expectancy arising from worldwide improvements in standards of living. Radiation therapy or radiotherapy is therapy using ionizing radiation, generally as part of cancer treatment to control or kill malignant cells and normally delivered by a linear accelerator. Radiation therapy may be curative in a number of types of cancer if they are localized to one area of the body. It may also be used as part of adjuvant therapy, to prevent tumor recurrence after surgery to remove a primary malignant tumor (for example, early stages of breast cancer). Radiation therapy is synergistic with chemotherapy and has been used before, during, and after chemotherapy in susceptible cancers. The subspecialty of oncology concerned with radiotherapy is called radiation oncology. According to the research estimates of the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately ten million new cases of cancer are being detected per year worldwide

Radiotherapy Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Type (External Beam Radiotherapy (IMRT, IGRT, Others), Internal Beam Radiotherapy (LDR, HDR, PDR), Systemic Radiotherapy), Application (Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Head & Neck Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Others), End User (Hospitals, Independent Radiotherapy Centers), Type (External Beam Radiotherapy Products (LINAC, Cobalt-60 LINAC, others), Internal Beam Radiotherapy/Brachytherapy Products(Seeds, Applicators, Afterloader, Electronic Brachytherapy Products), Systemic Radiotherapy (Iobenguane-131, Samarium-153, Rhenium-186))

Market Drivers

Growing global cancer burden

Surging healthcare expenditure are some of the chief growth-inducing factors in the radiotherapy market

Market Trend

The growing Adoption of Pencil-Beam Scanning

Restraints

Affordability and Accessibility of Treatment

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

