Pharma Clinical Trial Digitization Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants CliniOps, Evidation Health, Trialbee

Latest released the research study on Global Pharma Clinical Trial Digitization Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Pharma Clinical Trial Digitization Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Pharma Clinical Trial Digitization Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Antidote Technologies, Inc. (United States), ActiGraph LLC (United States), Aparito Ltd. (United Kingdom), Clinerion Ltd. (Switzerland), CliniOps, Inc. (United States), Science 37 (United States), Evidation Health (United States), ConsilX (Singapore), Deep 6 AI (United States), Koneksa Health Inc. (United States), 4G Clinical (United States), Medidata Solutions (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), THREAD Research (United States), PatientsLikeMe (United States) and Trialbee (Sweden).

Brief Overview on Pharma Clinical Trial Digitization

Medical care has improved dramatically in the past few decades and has led to a better quality of life for patients and their families. However, biopharmaceutical companies admit that progress is still being made in clinical trials, particularly the high cost of research and development (R&D), the risk of failure, and the reliability of data due to archaic practices. It appears that the current way of conducting clinical trials is coming to an end. As the world moves into a more digitized age, clinical trials are driven by the introduction of new technologies that are rapidly accelerating the digital transformation of their processes. Many of the new technologies are aimed at increasing operational efficiency and are used in activities such as patient recruitment, improving compliance, data collection and analysis, and decision-making through IA and big data. By 2020, digitization will fuel a third of growth and an estimated 40 percent of the profitability in the pharmaceutical market. In order to be able to make optimal use of digitalization, all clinical research organizations, biotech, or pharmaceutical companies must optimize their own infrastructure so that new technologies can have an impact. Adapting to a digital mindset in a clinical setting is a new business imperative. To continue to rapidly develop new and emerging therapies, biotech companies must incorporate new technologies and develop a comprehensive digital R&D strategy.

Pharma Clinical Trial Digitization Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Application (Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Government Research Institutes, Others), Trial Types (Digital Continuity across Clinical Trial IT Systems, Patient-Centric Remote And Virtual Trial Design, Direct-To-Patient Home Services), End-Use (Clinical Data Management, Trial Monitoring, Patient Recruitment and Enrollment), Service Type (Drug Dose Adjustment, Drug Impact Monitoring, Medical Prescription System, Bioprinting, Preventive Therapy, Individualized Drug Printing)

Growth Drivers

Growing Demand for Quality Data

Increasing Adoption of New Technology in Clinical Research

Increasing Diseases Prevalence

Market Trends

Adoption of Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Mobile Computing

The Growth in Number of Clinical Trials by Market Players

Roadblocks

Cost of Raw Materials

Impact of Domestic Tariffs and Trade Routes

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Pharma Clinical Trial Digitization Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Pharma Clinical Trial Digitization market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Pharma Clinical Trial Digitization Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Pharma Clinical Trial Digitization

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Pharma Clinical Trial Digitization Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Pharma Clinical Trial Digitization market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Pharma Clinical Trial Digitization Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Pharma Clinical Trial Digitization Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

