Lighted Blanket Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 | GE Healthcare, Philips, Atom Medical

Brief Overview on Lighted Blanket

A lighted blanket is a portable medical device for infants that treats hyperbilirubinemia or neonatal jaundice. The lighted blanket uses fiber optics and represents advanced technology in phototherapy treatment given in the hospital or at home. The doctor may prescribe the lighted blanket as an alternative and/or additional treatment for neonatal jaundice. The lighted blanket provides the highest level of therapeutic light available to treat the baby. The lighted blanket filters out potentially harmful ultraviolet and infrared energy. The pad of woven fibers is used to transport light from a light source to baby. This covered fiber-optic pad is placed directly against the baby to bathe the skin in light. Absorption of this light leads to the removal of bilirubin. The lighted blanket can be used 24 hours a day to provide continuous treatment if prescribed by the doctor.

Lighted Blanket Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Type (Large Type, Small Type), Application (Hospitals & Clinics, Birthing Centers, Others)

Market Drivers

The Rising Prevalence of Neonatal Jaundice Globally

Adoption of Latest Technology In Birthing Centers

A Rising Low-weight Birth Rates Across The Globe

Market Trend

Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phototherapy Units Are Coming In A Big Way In The Field Of Phototherapy

Restraints

Lack of Technology in Poorest Regions

Product Recall

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

