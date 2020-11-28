Latest Trending Report on Automotive Catalyst Market by Type (Platinum, Palladium and Rhodium), Vehicle Type and region

ReportsnReports published a research report on “Automotive Catalyst Market” – Industry Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

The Automotive Catalyst Market is projected to reach USD 15.73 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.0% from USD 12.35 Billion in 2018.

Top Companies Profiled n the Automotive Catalyst Market:

BASF(Germany)

Johnson Matthey (UK)

Umicore (Belgium)

Cataler (Japan)

Cummins (US)

Heraeus (Germany)

INTERKAT (Germany)

Tenneco (US)

Based on vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the automotive catalyst market in 2018, in terms of value and volume. Light-duty vehicles, such as passenger cars lead automotive production across the globe. In recent years, automotive manufacturers have been focusing on lower vehicle emissions, which, in turn, has created a demand for automotive catalysts.

The automotive catalyst market in the APAC region is projected to be the largest during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume. India and China are the key markets for automotive catalysts in the APAC region. The increasing demand for automotive catalysts for passenger cars is projected to fuel the growth of the automotive catalyst market in the region.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Units Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Limitations

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

……………..CONTINUED

