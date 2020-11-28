Latest Trending Report on Automotive Plastics Market for Passenger Cars by Type (Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Polyvinyl Chloride, ABS, Polyamide, HDPE, Polycarbonate, PBT)

ReportsnReports published a research report on “Automotive Plastics Market” – Industry Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=153556

The Automotive Plastics Market for passenger cars is projected to grow from USD 28.20 Billion in 2018 to USD 47.33 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. This report spread across 136 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 103 tables and 38 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Automotive Plastics Market:

Magna International Inc. (Canada)

Lear Corporation (US)

Adient plc (Ireland)

BASF SE (Germany)

Compagnie Plastic Omnium (France)

Borealis AG (Austria)

Covestro AG (Germany)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

Grupo Antolin-Irausa S.A. (Spain)

“The interior application segment is expected to lead the automotive plastics market for passenger cars during the forecast period, in terms of value”

By application, the interior segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. The demand for automotive plastics for interior components is expected to increase mainly due to a higher emphasis on lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles. With improving economic conditions, the demand is expected to gain further momentum.

Direct Purchase this report and Get 20% Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=153556

“The APAC automotive plastics market for passenger cars is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023, in terms of both value and volume”

The automotive plastics market for passenger cars has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East &Africa. The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the automotive plastics market for passenger cars during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand from emerging economies, such as China, India, and Thailand.

Competitive Landscape of Automotive Plastics Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Expansions

3.2 Joint Ventures

3.3 Acquisitions

3.4 New Product Launches

3.5 Agreements & Collaborations

Research Coverage:

This report segments the automotive plastics market for passenger cars on the basis of product type, application, and region. It provides estimations for the overall value of the automotive plastics market for passenger cars and its sub segments across various regions.

Ask Question @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=153556

#Customization Service of the Report :

ReportsnReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.