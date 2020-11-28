Latest Trending Report on Cellulose Esters Market by Type (Cellulose Acetate, Cellulose Acetate Butyrate, Cellulose Acetate Propionate, Cellulose Nitrate) by Application and Region

ReportsnReports published a research report on “Cellulose Esters Market” – Industry Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

The Cellulose Esters Market is projected to grow from 9.27 Billion in 2018 to USD 12.43 Billion by 2023,at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2018 to 2023.This report spread across 111 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 82 tables and 27 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Cellulose Esters Market:

DowDuPont Inc. (US)

Toray Industries Inc. (US)

Hydranautics (US)

LG Water Solutions (South Korea)

SUEZ Water Technologies and Solutions (France)

Merck Group (Germany)

Pentair plc (US)

Koch Membrane Systems (US)

Pall Corporation (US)

Lanxess (Germany)

“Among types, the cellulose acetate segment is projected to lead the cellulose esters market from 2018 to 2023in terms of both, value and volume.”

The cellulose acetate type segment is projected to lead the cellulose esters market during the forecast period in terms of both, value and volume. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the wide applicability of cellulose acetate esters in various applications such as cigarette filters, coatings, plasticizers, and films & tapes as these esters offer excellent mechanical and physical properties.

“Among applications, the coatings segment is projected to lead the cellulose esters market from 2018 to 2023, in terms of value.”

The coatings application segment is projected to lead the cellulose esters market during the forecast period, in terms of value. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the increased use of cellulose esters in coatings required by the automotive and oil & gas industries.

“In terms of value, the Asia Pacific region is projected to lead the cellulose esters market from 2018 to 2023.”

The Asia Pacific region is projected to lead the cellulose esters market during the forecast period, in terms of value. The growth of the Asia Pacific cellulose esters market can be attributed to the increased demand for cellulose esters from China, India, and the Southeast Asian countries.

Competitive Landscape of Cellulose Esters Market:

1 Introduction

2 Market Ranking

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Divestment

3.2 Acquisition & Merger

3.3 New Product Launch

3.4 Agreement

Research Coverage:

This report covers the cellulose esters market, in terms of value and volume and forecasts the market size till 2023. The report also includes the segmentation of the cellulose esters market based on type (cellulose acetate, cellulose acetate buty rate, cellulose acetate propionate, cellulose nitrate, and others), application (coatings, plasticizers, films & tapes, cigarette filters, inks, and others), and region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America).

