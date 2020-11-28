Latest Trending Report on Coupling Agents Market by Type (Sulfur Silane, Vinyl Silane, Amino Silane, Epoxy Silane), Application (Rubber & Plastics, Fiber Treatment, Adhesives & Sealant, Paints & Coatings)

ReportsnReports published a research report on “Coupling Agents Market” – Industry Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit:

The Coupling Agent Market is projected to grow from USD 516.6 Million in 2018 to reach USD 614.1 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2018 and 2023. This report spread across 163 pages, profiling 11 companies and supported with 92 tables and 37 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Coupling Agents Market:

Wacker Chemie (Germany)

Momentive Performance Materials (US)

Dow-DuPont (US)

Evonik (Germany)

Shin-Etsu Chemicals (Japan)

“Sulfur silaneis expected to be the largest type segment during the forecast period.”

Sulfur silaneis estimated to be the largest type segment of the coupling agent market during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume. Sulfur silanes are used as coupling agents and have their major application in the rubber & tire industry. Sulfur silane coupling agents are also used in plastics and composites to improve the strength of the material.

“APAC is projected to be the largest as well as the fastest-growing coupling agent market during the forecast period.”

APAC is projected to be the largest market for coupling agent and is expected to register the CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The increasing population and the rise in spending are driving the automotive industry in APAC, which is expected boost the coupling agent market during the forecast period.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 50%, Tier 2 – 37%, and Others – 13%

By Designation: C Level – 46%, Director Level – 31%, and Others – 23%

By Region: North America – 33%, Europe – 28%, Asia Pacific – 22%,South America– 11%, and the Middle East& Africa – 6%

Competitive Landscape of Coupling Agents Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Expansions

3.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 New Product Launches

3.4 Agreements & Collaborations

Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the coupling agents market on the basis of type, application, and region. The report includes detailed information regarding major factors influencing the growth of the coupling agents market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

