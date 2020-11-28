Latest Trending Report on Crypto Asset Management Market by Solution (Custodian and Wallets), Application Type (Web-based and Mobile), End user and Region

ReportsnReports published a research report on “Crypto Asset Management Market” – Industry Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2025.

The Global Crypto Asset Management Market size is projected to grow from USD 0.4 Billion in 2020 to USD 1.1 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.8% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled n the Crypto Asset Management Market:

Coinbase (US)

Gemini (US)

Crypto Finance (Switzerland)

Vo1t (UK)

Bakkt (US)

BitGo (US)

Ledger (France)

Metaco SA (Switzerland)

ICONOMI (Slovenia)

Xapo (US)

itBit (US)

Koine Finance (UK)

Amberdata (US)

Gem (US)

Tradeium (US)

Blox (Israel)

Opus labs (Belgium)

Binance (Malta)

Kryptographe (US)

Koinly (UK)

Altpocket (Sweden)

Mintfort (Germany)

Coinstats (Armenia)

Anchorage (US)

CoinTracker (US)

Wallet management solution enables businesses to secure their digital assets and streamline business operations. Moreover, asset managers and small financial institutions mainly use this solution. The adoption of cryptocurrency is growing across large as well as small financial institutions.

Mobile apps created for exchanging cryptocurrencies can make things easier for asset traders and miners. Various stock market appscame into being featuring cryptocurrency apps; these types of apps not only allow them to have total control over the digital assets, but one can also trade with them.

