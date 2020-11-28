Latest Trending Report on LTCC Market and HTCC Market by Process Type (LTCC, HTCC), Material Type (Glass-Ceramic, Ceramic), End-use Industry (Automotive, Telecommunications, Aerospace & Defense, Medical),

ReportsnReports published a research report on “LTCC Market and HTCC Market” – Industry Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2024.

The LTCC Market and HTCC Market size is estimated to be USD 916 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1.1 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2019 and 2024.

Top Companies Profiled n the LTCC Market and HTCC Market:

KYOCERA Corporation (Japan)

DowDuPont Inc. (US)

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Japan)

KOA Corporation (Japan)

Hitachi Metals Ltd. (Japan)

Ltd. (Japan)

NGK SPARK PLUG CO. LTD. (Japan)

MARUWA Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Micro Systems Technologies (Switzerland)

TDK Corporation (Japan)

NIKKO COMPANY (Japan)

LTCC process dominated the overall LTCC market and HTCC market in 2018.Co-fired ceramic possess characteristics such as low signal loss, better performance, and high reliability at a higher temperature. An LTCC structure consists of multiple dielectric layers, low-loss conductors, and via-holes for interconnecting multiple layers.

Glass-ceramic material type dominated the overall LTCC market and HTCC market in 2018.The use of glass-ceramic material in the LTCC market and HTCC market offers various advantages such as cost-effectiveness, design flexibility, environmental resistance, hermeticity, mechanical rigidity, thermal dissipation, and resistance to thermal shock.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 LTCC Market and HTCC Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regions Covered

1.3.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.3 Key Industry Insights

2.1.3.1 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions

2.5 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

