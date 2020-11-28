Trending Report on Membrane Chromatography Market by Product (Consumables (Syringe Filters, Spin Column), Accessories), Technique (Ion Exchange, Affinity), Operation Mode (Flow Through),

ReportsnReports published a research report on “Membrane Chromatography Market” – Industry Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2025.

The Membrane Chromatography Market is estimated to grow from USD 198 Million in 2020 to USD 408 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled n the Membrane Chromatography Market:

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Merck Millipore (Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

3M Company (US)

On the basis of product, the membrane chromatography market is segmented into consumables and accessories. The capsules, cassettes, and cartridges segment accounted for the largest share of the membrane chromatography consumables market in 2019.

On the basis of technique, the membrane adsorbers market is segmented into ion exchange membrane chromatography, affinity membrane chromatography, and hydrophobic interaction membrane chromatography. The affinity membrane chromatography segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the membrane chromatography market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, CROs, and academic and research institutes. In 2019, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest market share.

