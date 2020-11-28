Trending Report on Point-to-Point Antenna Market with COVID-19 impact by Type (Parabolic, Flat Panel, Yagi), Polarization, Frequency Range (1.0 GHz to 9.9 GHz, 10.0 GHz to 29.9 GHz, 30.0 GHz to 86.0 GHz),

ReportsnReports published a research report on “Point-to-Point Antenna Market” – Industry Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2025.

The Point-to-Point Antenna Market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.6 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 5.0 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.9%.

Top Companies Profiled n the Point-to-Point Antenna Market:

CommScope (US)

Ericsson (Sweden)

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings (Hong Kong)

Amphenol (US)

Cambium Networks (US)

Tongyu Communication (China)

Parabolic antennas have a wider range of frequency and applications, as well as very high gain, ranging from 30 to 40 dB as compared with flat panel antennas and Yagi antennas. A parabolic antenna uses a parabolic reflector, a curved surface with the cross-sectional shape of a parabola, to direct the radio waves.

The dual-polarized antenna is segment expected to witness a higher growth rate in the point-to-point antenna market in the coming years as it can respond to both horizontally and vertically polarized radio waves simultaneously. The use of both polarizations increases the traffic handling capacity of the system.

Majority of the applications, including the industrial and commercial applications, as well as cellular applications (2G, 3G, and 4G), operate in the 1.0 GHz to 9.9 GHz frequency range. Due to this, the 1.0 GHz to 9.9 GHz frequency range segment occupies the largest share of the point-to-point antenna market.

