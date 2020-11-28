Trending Report on Polyamide-imide Resin Market by Type (Unfilled, Glass-Filled, Carbon-Filled), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Oil & Gas), and Region

ReportsnReports published a research report on “Polyamide-imide Resin Market” – Industry Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2022.

The Polyamide-Imide Resin Market is estimated to be USD 501.7 in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 687.1 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2017 and 2022. This report spread across 115 pages, profiling 06 companies and supported with 86 tables and 29 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Polyamide-imide Resin Market:

Solvay (Belgium )

Quadrant (US)

Toyobo (Japan)

Ensinger (Germany)

Innotek Technology (China)

Kermel (France)

“The glass-filled type segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Based on type, the glass-filled segment of the polyamide-imide resin market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. The addition of glass fiber to polyamide-imide resins helps in expanding the flexural modulus of polyamide-imide resins while reducing their rate of expansion.

“The APAC polyamide-imide resin market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The growth of the APAC polyamide-imide resin market can be attributed to the increasing demand for polyamide-imide resins from the automotive, aerospace, electrical & electronics, and textile industries.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 By Region

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Units Considered

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

……………..more

