Trending Report on PTFE Fabric Market by Type (PTFE Coated Fabric, Nonwoven Fabric, and PTFE Fiber-Made Fabric), End-Use Industry (Food, Construction, Filtration), and Region

ReportsnReports published a research report on “PTFE Fabric Market” – Industry Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

The PTFE Fabric Market is projected to grow from USD 690.8 Million in 2018 to USD 908.1 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2023. This report spread across 142 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 153 tables and 32 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the PTFE Fabric Market:

Taconic (US)

FIBERFLON (Turkey)

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics (France)

L. Gore & Associates Inc. (US)

Chukoh Chemical Industries (Japan)

Daikin Industries (Japan)

Sefar AG (Switzerland)

Fothergill Group (UK)

Birdair (US)

F. Lake Corp. (US)

“Among types, the nonwoven fabric segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023”

PTFE-based nonwoven fabrics are extensively used in composites manufacturing. These nonwoven fabrics are also used as a component in the apparel, healthcare, and industrial applications, thus keeping their demand in this segment high.

“The Asia Pacific PTFE fabric market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023”

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the PTFE fabric market in 2018. The region is home to leading PTFE fabric manufacturers, such as Chukoh Chemical Industries (Japan) and Daikin Industries (Japan). China has several domestic PTFE fabric manufacturers and is amongst the leading exporters of PTFE fabrics in this region.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1—25%, Tier 2—35%, and Tier 3—40%

By Designation: CLevel—25%, DLevel—25%, and Others—50%

By Region: Asia Pacific—40%, Europe—25%, North America—22%, Middle East & Africa—8%, and South America—5%

Competitive Landscape of PTFE Fabric Market:

