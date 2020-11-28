Trending Report on Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market by Type (Demulsifiers, Inhibitors & Scavengers, Rheology Modifiers, Friction Reducers, Specialty Biocides, Specialty Surfactants, Pour Point Depressants),

ReportsnReports published a research report on “Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market” – Industry Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2025.

The Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market is projected to reach USD 13.4 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.2%, from 2020.

#Key Players- BASF SE (Germany), Clariant (Switzerland), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Solvay (Belgium), Ecolab Inc. (US), Halliburton (US), Schlumberger Limited (US), Nouryon (Netherlands), Baker Hughes Incorporated (US), Kemira (Finland), Huntsman (US), Croda (UK), Albermarle(US), Chevron Philips Chemical Company(US), Innospec Inc.(US), National Oilwell Varco(US), Geo Specialty Chemicals (US), Kraton (US), Thermax (India), Oleon (Belgium), Ashland (US), PureChem Energy Services (Canada), Stepan Company (US), Elementis (US)

Demulsifiers is projected to be the largest type segment in the global specialty oilfield chemicals market from 2020 to 2025. They find extensive application in the separation of water and oil from water-oil emulsions, and thereby, reduce the chance of adulteration in the produced oil.

Production is expected to be the largest application segment of the global specialty oilfield chemicals market from 2020 to 2025. The increase in the production of crude from major oil-producing countries around the globe is expected to propel the demand for specialty oilfield chemicals during the forecast period.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regions Covered

1.3.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders

1.8 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Supply-Side Analysis

2.2.2 Forecast

2.2.3 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.4 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

……more

