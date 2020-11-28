Trending Report on Spiral Membrane Market by Polymer Type (Polyamide, PS & PES), Technology (RO, NF, UF, and MF), End-use Industry

ReportsnReports published a research report on “Spiral Membrane Market” – Industry Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

The Spiral Membrane Market is projected to grow from USD 5.10 Billion in 2018 to USD 8.20 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2018 to 2023. This report spread across 123 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 72 tables and 35 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Spiral Membrane Market:

DowDuPont Inc. (US)

Toray Industries Inc. (US)

Hydranautics (US)

LG Water Solutions (South Korea)

SUEZ Water Technologies and Solutions (France)

Merck Group (Germany)

Pentair plc (US)

Koch Membrane Systems (US)

Pall Corporation (US)

Lanxess (Germany)

Water & Wastewater treatment to dominate the spiral membrane market throughout the forecast period. Increased investments in municipal water supply infrastructures in emerging countries, such as India, China, and Indonesia, among others, and steps to access safe drinking water supplies and sanitation facilities are expected to propel the demand for spiral membranes.

“Reverse osmosis to be the dominating technology for spiral membrane”

Reverse osmosis (RO) is the most advanced, cost effective, pure and safest water treatment technology among all (reverse osmosis, nanofiltration, ultrafiltration, and microfiltration). Spiral-wound membrane module is used in more than 90% of the RO technology. RO is the most popular membrane technology in both municipal and industrial water & wastewater applications.

“Polyamide to be the dominating polymer type for spiral membrane”

Polyamide is the largest polymer type for spiral membrane due to its lower cost, better chlorine tolerance and permeation properties than the other polymers. It is the most widely used membrane in NF and RO technologies, as it can withstand the high pressure requirement of the water treatment processes and provides more flexible operating conditions.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier I-58%, Tier II-35%, and Tier III-7%

By Designation: C Level-38%, Director Level -50%, and Others-12%

By Region: APAC – 30%, North America-22%, Europe-25%, Middle East & Africa – 13%, and South America-20%

Competitive Landscape of Spiral Membrane Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking

2.1 Dowdupont

2.2 Toray

2.3 Hydranautics

2.4 LG Chem

2.5 Suez

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 New Product & Technology Development

3.2 Investments & Expansions

3.3 Partnerships, Agreements, & Collaborations

3.4 Mergers, Acquisitions, & Joint Ventures

Research Coverage:

The objective of this study is to define, describe, and forecast the spiral membrane market based on various segmentations and strategically analyze these market segments with respect to individual growth trends, growth prospects, and contribution to the overall spiral membrane market.

