Trending Report on Trace Metal Analysis Market by Technology Instrument (Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy, X-Ray Fluorescence, ICP-MS), Service (FAAS, ICP-OES)) Application

The Trace Metal Analysis Market is projected to reach USD 6.9 Billion by 2024 from USD 4.4 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 9.5%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Agilent Technologies (US)

PerkinElmer Inc. (US)

Analytik Jena AG (Germany)

Bruker Corporation (US)

Hitachi Hi-Technologies Corporation (Japan)

Rigaku Corporation (Japan)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

Intertek Group PLC (US)

SGS S.A. (Switzerland)

Bureau Veritas S.A. (France)

TÜV SÜD (Germany)

LGC Ltd. (UK)

On the basis of type, the trace metal analysis instrument market is segmented into bench top and portable instruments. The bench top segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. These instruments offer advantages such as easy switching between different sample types and compositions, they produce detailed atomic spectrums of metals and offer accuracy and stability in measurements, thus being major factors driving the growth of this market segment.

On the basis of application, the trace metal analysis market is segmented into environmental testing, food & beverage testing, pharmaceutical & biotechnology products testing, oil & gas testing, medical device testing, semiconductor testing, clinical diagnostics, and other applications.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Market Segmentation, By Region

1.3.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

…………………..CONTINUED

