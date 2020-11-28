Trending Report on Ultrafiltration Market by Type (Polymeric, and Ceramic), Module (Hollow Fiber), Application (Municipal, and Industrial (Food & Beverage Processing, Chemical & Petrochemical Processing, Pharma Processing)),

ReportsnReports published a research report on “Ultrafiltration Market” – Industry Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

The Ultrafiltration Market is projected to grow from USD 1,064.0 Million in 2018 to USD 2,140.1 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2018 to 2023.This report spread across 137 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 67 tables and 37 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Ultrafiltration Market:

Dow DuPont Inc. (US)

Hyflux Ltd. (Singapore)

Inge GmbH (Germany)

Toray Industries Inc. (US)

GE Water & Process Technologies (US)

Hydranautics (US)

Pentair plc (US)

“Ceramic market to be the fastest-growing in ultrafiltration market during forecast period”

Ceramic segment is projected to be the fastest-growing type segment during 2018 to 2023. These membranes possess high porosity, high permeability, defined pore size, and good mechanical properties. These properties make them suitable for a wide range of applications such as water & wastewater treatment, pharmaceutical processing, chemical & petrochemical processing, and food & beverage processing.

“APAC ultrafiltration market projected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period”

Increasing demand from end-use industries such as chemical & petrochemical, pharmaceutical, water & wastewater treatment, and others is expected to drive the market for ultrafiltration in the APAC region. China is the biggest market in the world for ultrafiltration owing to its well-established industrial base.

Competitive Landscape of Ultrafiltration Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking

2.1 Pentair

2.2 Dowdupont

2.3 Hyflux

2.4 Inge GmbH

2.5 Hydranautics

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 New Product and Technology Development

3.2 Investments & Expansions

3.3 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

3.4 Acquisitions and Joint Ventures

Research Coverage:

The objective of this study is to define, describe, and forecast the ultrafiltration market based on various segmentations and strategically analyze these market segments with respect to individual growth trends, growth prospects, and contribution to the overall ultrafiltration market. In this report, the ultrafiltration market has been segmented based on type, module type, application, and region.

