Trending Report on Shore Power Market by Installation (Shoreside, Shipside), by Connection (New Installation, Retrofit), Component (Transformers, Frequency Converters, and More), Power Output (Up to 30 MVA, 30 to 60 MVA, Above 60 MVA),

The Shore Power Market size is projected to reach USD 1.4 Billion by 2025 from USD 1.1 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Shore Power Market:

Siemens (Germany)

Schneider Electric (France)

Cavotec (Switzerland)

Wartsila (Finland)

Vinci Energies (France)

ESL Power (US)

“Shore side installation is expected to be largest market during forecast period”

The market has been segmented, by installation, into shore side and ship side installations. The shore side segment is expected to be the most shore power market, by installation, during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the high cost of components that need to be installed in shore side shore power systems.

“New installation segment is expected to be largest in the shore power market, by connection, during forecast period”

The shore power market, by connection, has been segmented into new installations and retrofit. The new installation segment is expected to be the largest in the shore power market, by location, during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increase in the number of stringent environmental norms by various countries.

“Frequency converters segment is expected to hold largest share of shore power market, by component, during forecast period”

The market has been segmented, by component, into transformers, switch gear devices, frequency converters, cables and accessories, and others, including safety grounding equipment and plugs. Frequency converters enable the shore side shore power system to supply frequency matching the vessel’s operating frequency.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition And Scope

1.2.1 Shore Power Market, By Installation Type: Inclusions & Exclusions

1.2.2 Shore Power Market, By Connection: Inclusions & Exclusions

1.2.3 Shore Power Market, By Component: Inclusions & Exclusions

1.2.4 Shore Power Market, By Power Output: Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regional Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

………………..CONTINUED

