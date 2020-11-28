Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr Boxing Full Fight Live, Tyson VS Jones Tonight Streams Free on Reddit

Boxing Fans are welcome to watch live stream PPV between 54yeas old Mike Tyson vs 51years old Roy Jones Jr. return to the ring in an eight-round legends exhibition at Staples Center , Los Angeles in Nov. 28 , 9 p.m. ET (main card). Below is all the information we know about the bout, including the fight card, odds and rules and How to watch their legend fighting match TV or Online from anywhere in the world.

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Live Stream Fight Online

Here’s all the information on how to watch the Tyson vs. Jones event, which also features YouTuber Jake Paul vs. three-time NBA slam dunk champ Nate Robinson.

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight date, start time

Date: Nov. 28 , Saturday

Start time: 9 p.m. ET (main card),7:00 pm AEST

Location: Staples Center — Los Angeles

TV: Traditional PPV providers, Fox Sports

Live stream: TysonOnTriller.com or FITE TV | Price: $49.99

Tyson vs Jones ring walk times

Tyson vs Jones time (US and Canada): 11pm ET / 8pm PT / 10pm CT

Tyson vs Jones time (UK): 3am GMT

Tyson vs Jones time (mainland Europe): 4am CET

Tyson vs Jones time (Australia): 3pm AEDT

Tyson vs Jones time (New Zealand): 5pm NZDT

Mike Tyson pro record and bio

Tyson vs. Jones card Main card

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr., 8 rounds exhibition at heavyweight

Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson, 6 rounds at cruiserweight

Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan, 8 rounds at light heavyweight

Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter, 6 rounds at cruiserweight

Prelims

Jamaine Ortiz vs. Nahir Albright, 8 rounds at lightweight

Irvin Gonzalez vs. Edward Vasquez, 8 rounds at featherweight

Juiseppe Cusumano vs. Nick Jones, 8 rounds at heavyweight

Two of boxing’s greatest-ever world champions Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr will return to the ring when Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. compete in a seniors exhibition fight. The decision to resume rigorous boxing training and lace up the gloves looks set to be part of Tyson’s planned “Legends Only” venture, in which he hopes to convince past stars of various sports to return to the spotlight.

Between that and the exhibition fight being shifted from six three-minute rounds to eight two-minute rounds, Jones Jr. has stressed that he feels the whole thing has been placed in his opponent’s favor.

The 54-year-old boxing legend will earn $US10 million ($A13.5m) for his fight against Roy Jones Jr. on Saturday night, Yahoo Sports reported – quite a pay day for what the executive director of the California State Athletic Commission, Andy Foster, has previously described as a “hard sparring session.”

How to watch Tyson vs. Jones live stream, TV channel

In US and Canada

FITE have acquired all the rights to broadcast the show Tyson vs. Jones Jr. in the U.S. and Canada via their various platforms (FITE.tv and its streaming apps), as well as on TysonOnTriller.com, which will serve as the central hub for the legends event.

The Tyson vs. Jones PPV event costs $49.99 in the U.S. The event can be ordered at FITE.tv or its streaming apps, as well as at TysonOnTriller.com and major cable TV providers. The fight can also be ordered via major cable operators in the U.S. and Canada; check with your local provider to see if the fight is available.

How to watch the Mike Tyson fight online?

Live stream of the Tyson vs. Jones fight online via FITE.tv. The streaming service is offering the pay-per-view event for $49.99, which lets you stream the entire event in full HD quality.

Tyson vs Jones Jr: How to watch Live stream In UK

The fight will be shown on BT Sport Box Office at a cost of £19.95 and their live coverage will start at 1am. … You can live stream the fight through BT Sport online HERE. The social media site Triller will also be airing the fight.

How to watch a Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr live stream in Australia

In Australia Sunday, November 29 in Australia the four-hour event begins at 1pm AEDT with the main card scheduled to start at 4pm AEDT. Tyson vs Jones is a PPV event Down Under and therefore available on Main Event , which Foxtel cable subscribers will find available through their package. Tyson vs Jones live stream in Oz should look no further than sports streaming service Kayo Sports, which offers Main Event coverage of the fight for the same $59.95 price.

How to watch Tyson vs Jones: live stream the fight in New Zealand

The Sky Sports has all the rights to the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight in New Zealand and, as in other countries, it’s a Sky Arena PPV affair. Tyson vs Jones costs NZD$39.95 and can be ordered on the Sky Sports website now, with the main card set to get under way at 3pm NZDT on Sunday, November 29 and the main event expected to start around 5pm. If you don’t have Sky, you can also purchase the Tyson vs Jones fight through Sky Sports Now.

Mike Tyson Vs Roy Jones Jr Weigh-in Live Stream, Preview, Where To Watch In India

In India 5.30 am IST BT Sport 1 will broadcast the weigh-in live for their customers. However, if you do not have a BT Sport account, you can still catch Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr live stream for free on tysonontriller.com. Apart from the website, Indian fans also watch the weigh-in live on Triller’s Twitter page.

How to watch the Tyson vs Jones fight if you’re away from your country

If you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have one.

Watch Tyson vs. Jones Jr. live on Action TV France

To watch Tyson vs. Jones Jr. live on Triller:

What time will Tyson vs. Jones Jr. start?

All of the excitement comes to a head on Saturday, November 28, when Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. face off at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Coverage of the right begins at 9 p.m. ET on Triller.

Tyson vs. Jones Jr. record: Who’s the better fighter?

Name Mike ‘Iron’ Tyson Roy ‘Superman’ Jones Jr.

Boxing Record 50-6-0 (44 KOs) 66-9-0 (47 KOs)

Birthdate June 30, 1966 (54) January 16, 1969 (51)

Category Heavyweight Heavyweight

Height 5’ 10’’ (178 cm) 5’ 11’’ (180 cm)

Residence Las Vegas Pensacola, Florida, U.S

Tyson vs. Jones Jr. fight odds

-170 Mike Tyson

+130 Roy Jones Jr.

