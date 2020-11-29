Incredible Growth in Dropshipping Market 2025 Growing Prominence, Region wise development and Eminent Market Players

The dropshipping market was valued at US$ 162.44 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 591.77 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period.

Growing adoption of consumer electronics such as tablets, smartphones, and laptops in developing markets creates new and exciting opportunities for various ongoing technological developments. It has led to rising penetration of these devices across developed and developing economies. In developing markets, there is a huge scope for growth in the consumer electronics industry with consumption projected to surge as the penetration of brands increases. Demand for refrigerators, televisions, and other consumer electronic goods is expected to increase in the next few years. Mobile phone cases are considered a promising e-commerce niche. AliExpress, a China e-commerce giant, is highly active in dropshipping such mobile accessories. Dropshipping mobile phone cases is one of the great online selling ideas for the e-commerce business. Owing to increase in demand for mobile accessories, consumer electronics is one of the most significant catalyzer for dropshipping market.

Key Players:

1. alidropship.com

2. Doba Inc.

3. DropshipZone

4. Inventory Source

5. Megagoods, Inc.

6. MODALYST, INC.

7. Orderhive

8. Printify, Inc.

9. SaleHoo Group Limited

10. Sunrise Wholesale Merchandise LLC

The dropshipping market is analyzed based on product type, organization size, and geography. In terms of product type, the market is segmented into toys, hobby, and DIY; furniture and appliances; food and personal care; electronics and media; fashion; and others. Based on organization size, the market is categorized into small & medium enterprise and large enterprise. Geographically, the dropshipping market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). APAC is projected to be the fastest growing region in dropshipping market from 2020 to 2027 owing to rising online shopping.

Points Covered in the Report:

The pivotal aspects considered in the Global Dropshipping Market report consist of leading competitors functioning in the global market. The report encompasses company profiles prominently positioned in the global market. The sales, corporate strategies, and technological capabilities of leading manufacturers are also mentioned in the report. The driving factors for the growth of the Global Dropshipping Market are explained exhaustively, along with an in-depth account of the endusers in the industry. The report also explains critical application areas of the global market to readers/users. The report undertakes a SWOT analysis of the market. In the final section, the report features the opinions and views of industry experts and professionals. The experts also evaluate the export/import policies that might propel the growth of the Global Dropshipping Market. The report on the Global Dropshipping Market delivers valuable information for policymakers, investors, stakeholders, service providers, producers, suppliers, and organizations operating in the industry and looking to purchase this research document.

